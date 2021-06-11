DUSTER: For the arrest of an East Texas mayor — along with three other Longview-area men — in a sting operation that police say caught them attempting to solicit sex online from minors. James “Monte” Montgomery resigned as Athens mayor the day after he was arrested in Longview and charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. Montgomery and the other suspects have not been convicted of these crimes. However, if true, it’s beyond disappointing that an elected official responsible for serving the public would betray that trust in such a horrific way.
GUSHER: For the bountiful harvest being produced at Longview ISD’s garden, which supplies fresh fruits and vegetables to the district’s cafeterias and summer feeding program. The garden consists of about 5 acres of land behind the Education Support Center on East Young Street. It was started as a community project four years ago but now is completely used by the district. Director of Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier said the fresh food served from the garden might be the only nutritious meal that some children get. She also said she hopes instilling in children a desire for fresh fruits and vegetables at a young age grows with them as they get older.
GUSHER: For the generosity of community volunteers and area businesses in helping complete the home of an East Texas veteran. Jean Belmont, an Army veteran, purchased a prefabricated building near Gilmer with plans to turn it into a tiny home with solar power. But her plans were derailed, and she ended up toughing out February’s winter storm without power, using a wood-burning stove and kerosene lamp. Belmont turned to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity for help finishing her home, and that organization then was assisted by other community groups as well as businesses. The project included not only finishing construction of the home but getting electricity to Belmont’s property as well as providing water, sewer and septic service. A grateful Belmont said she didn’t feel as though she deserved the gift, calling herself a “peace-time, part-time” officer in the military. Regardless, the kindness shown to her is inspiring.
DUSTER: For Gov. Greg Abbott’s threat to veto a part of the state budget that funds the Legislature. Abbott said he would punish House Democrats whose walkout killed — at least temporarily — a voting overhaul bill. He promised in a tweet: “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.” But as House Speaker Dade Phelan told The Texas Tribune, he’s concerned how such a move would affect legislative staff members as well as legislative agencies. Phelan also said even if Abbott went through with his veto, he believes the state’s Constitution would mandate that lawmakers be paid. Abbott’s frustration with the House members is understandable, but his threat is a rash move that likely lacks teeth.
GUSHER: For the successful seasons of Hallsville High School’s softball and baseball teams. The Hallsville Ladycats lost this past week in the semifinals of the 5A state softball tournament to Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, while the Bobcats were set to play Thursday night (after the deadline for this editorial) in the 5A state baseball tournament semifinals against Leander Rouse in Round Rock. Both teams should be congratulated on representing their school and city so well.