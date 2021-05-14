DUSTER: For the incomplete results from this year’s point-in-time homeless survey, which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Results from the January count show a decrease in the number of homeless residents in the Longview area, but those results can’t be trusted. That’s because volunteers weren’t able to go out into the community, as in years past, to count unsheltered residents. This year’s survey only was able to take a single-day population snapshot at facilities such as the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. The annual survey helps ensure communities have needed resources for their homeless residents, so an accurate count is vital. A representative with the Texas Homeless Network told us a second survey of unsheltered residents is likely this year, but no plan has been finalized.
GUSHER: For the charitable effort by Hudson PEP Elementary School students to fund a source of clean water for a community in Uganda, Africa. Students at the Longview ISD campus raised $20,000 to provide the well that serves about 3,000 people. Fifth-graders started the fundraiser after reading a book called “A Long Walk to Water,” which describes what people in other parts of the world experience to get clean water. As Hudson PEP teacher Regina Ward said, a student-led project such as this “gives you hope for the future.” It also shows the caring spirit in our community, even among its youngest members.
GUSHER: For the return of several outdoor public events to Longview. The Roots in the Garden spring concerts are back at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, while Downtown Live returned this past Friday to Heritage Plaza for the first time since fall 2019. Both events continue for several more weeks, providing our community with a much-needed musical break from the challenges of the past year. The Roots in the Garden concerts on Thursdays continue through June 3. Tickets are available on the Longview arboretum website, at the arboretum and at the gate the day of the concert. Adult tickets are $10 per person; children 12 and younger are $5 each; and children younger than 3 are admitted for free. Gates open at 5 p.m,. and concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the free Downtown Live is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through June 11 at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in downtown. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and local food trucks will be on hand. These events offer the perfect opportunity to gather outdoors with your friends and neighbors and enjoy the talents of local musicians.
GUSHER: For the academic success of our area high schools at the recent University Interscholastic League state meet. Numerous Longview-area schools in Class 2A through Class 5A brought home team and individual medals. Of note are Spring Hill High School team members, who won first place calculator team and second place math team as well as multiple other individual medals in math competitions. Also, Union Grove High School’s team earned first place accounting team as well as several individual medals in the accounting competition. And Sabine High School scored more academic contest points than any other 3A school at the meet. Sophomore Addison Langley won first place in number sense and was part of the school’s first place number sense team. Sabine also took first place calculator team, first place number sense team and second place math team as well as 10 other individual medals. The accolades show the top-quality education offered at Longview-area districts. Congratulations to the students and teachers involved.