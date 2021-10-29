GUSHER: For a federal grant that will allow Gregg County to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts among minorities as well as low-income and homeless residents. The funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention totals $380,000 over two fiscal years. Ashley Sloan, director of immunizations for the county health department, said the goal is to boost vaccinations among residents with the lowest rates, including Blacks and Hispanics. The health department is planning an ad campaign as well as outreach clinics in neighborhoods where people have had a hard time getting vaccines. As Gregg County’s vaccination rate among residents 12 and older (51% as of Wednesday) continues to significantly trail the state rate (73.5%), marketing efforts as well as bringing vaccines into neighborhoods are smart ways to encourage shots.
GUSHER: For a deal between the city of Longview and Christus Good Shepherd that will see the hospital pay to build a portion of the Spring Hill Road extension. The move, approved this past week by the City Council, is connected to Christus’ NorthPark Medical Plaza expansion. As part of the agreement, the city will pay up to $500,000 to purchase the right of way for the extension west of Fourth Street. Meanwhile, Christus will pay a total of about $1.6 million to construct the two-lane public street but designate the full, 80-foot corridor for the future street expansion. That road will tie into the Fourth Street extension, cross Good Shepherd Way and end approximately behind the pond at the Institute for Health Living. It also will be built with all utilities and a sidewalk. This is a win-win for the city and Christus, as both of these projects will benefit our community members.
GUSHER: For the impending return of the Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade is one our city’s premiere annual events, bringing thousands of attendees to downtown Longview. We’re looking forward to getting into the Christmas spirit. The parade is set to return at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 with a theme of “Light Up Longview.” To register or for more information, go to VisitLongviewTexas.com/ChristmasParade or call (903) 239-5538.
GUSHER: For a new state marker recently awarded to a Gregg County cemetery. A Saturday ceremony unveiled the Texas historical marker at Elderville Cemetery, which sits on the Gregg and Rusk county line. The private cemetery, which has about 400 headstones, is the final resting place of some of Elderville’s pioneer families, U.S. war veterans and even a victim of the 1937 New London school explosion. The Longview area is littered with significant people and places, and we’re happy to see another of our historical gems honored.
GUSHER: The Green is a beautiful exhibit of local nature, sculpture and art in many forms. It appears to be well cared for by the city. But DUSTER for some of the interactive musical exhibits at The Green that have been vandalized and not repaired. (Note: Submitted by Patricia Adams of Longview.)