GUSHER: For Gregg County’s 150th birthday bash held Saturday in conjunction with Dalton Days in downtown Longview. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us that being a part of the longtime festival was a perfect way to kick off the county’s sesquicentennial celebration. “The historical commission has been overseeing what we’re doing for the 150th, and they have a lot of interaction with the historical museum,” he said. “You start talking things out and it would be kind of nice … to kick off the sesquicentennial at Dalton Days because it’s an established event and good crowds come down there.” Along with a presentation by retired Texas State Historian Bill O’Neal, the birthday event also included a proclamation from former Longview Mayor and state Rep. Jay Dean. And what birthday party would be complete without a birthday cake — “a ginormous cake in the shape of Gregg County,” according to historical museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy. It was a great way to mark a special milestone for our county.
GUSHER: For a possible $12 million grant that would allow the Longview to complete its trail system. Laura Hill, Grant and Human Services director, recently told the City Council that the city has applied for U.S. Department of Transportation funding “to extend our trail system and actually complete the 2007 Master Trail Plan which will take Paul Boorman trail from Highway 80 south all the way down to the loop out by Komatsu.” This is a great opportunity for Longview to finish a major project that would further enhance its outdoor recreation offerings.
GUSHER: Speaking of outdoor recreation, a gusher for the start of a process to solicit community input for a city of Longview Parks Master Plan update. A public workshop this past week asked residents to give feedback to guide the future of our city’s parks system — what’s working, what isn’t and what’s needed. Along with more future public events, access to an online survey is available at Longview Texas.gov/ParksMasterPlan. Anyone who uses Longview’s parks or trails should take the time to complete the survey and attend a future community workshop to ensure their voice is heard in this exciting process.
GUSHER: For a planned retail and residential development in Longview’s Spring Hill area. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recently gave approval to two zoning changes that would clear the way for the developments at the southeast corner of Gilmer and Spring Hill roads. Those changes will be considered by the City Council next month. Developer Rob Wallin is seeking a zoning change from single-family to general retail for 5.59 acres along the front of the property on Gilmer Road to develop the land for “retail uses,” according to information presented to the commission. The second zoning change would make smaller lots and homes possible than currently allowed on 3.56 acres at the back of the property. Wallin told the commission that some of the details are still being finalized. Drawings presented to the commission show about 40 single-family houses. “Our team has done a lot of work behind the scenes to clean this area up,” he said, adding that the project would help the Spring Hill community and eliminate an eyesore that’s been there a long time.