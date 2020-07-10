DUSTER: For the growing list of event cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest victims include the East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer and the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. When the pandemic started to force groups and organizations to scrap events in the spring, we imagine East Texans looked forward to the fall and to festivals, fairs and football. But with the recent surge in coronavirus cases, those hopes are in danger.
GUSHER: For the area Independence Day fireworks shows that lit up skies this past weekend. While we understand the decision by some cities, such as Gilmer, to cancel fireworks displays, we hope the July Fourth festivities lifted the spirits of East Texans — and we hope attendees wore masks and observed social distancing.
DUSTER: For the large increase in fireworks-related calls received over the July Fourth holiday. Longview police say calls were up about 67% compared with 2019. Setting off fireworks inside the city limits is illegal — and for good reason, as they can be a danger in our neighborhoods.
GUSHER: For Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order on face masks. Our public health crisis requires strong leadership — and tough decisions. While some may argue Abbott hasn’t taken enough steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, others will argue he’s overstepped his power. Regardless, facts are facts: Our state is facing a growing crisis, especially in urban areas (although recent spikes in Gregg County are alarming). Wearing face masks is a scientifically proven method of helping stop the transmission of the virus. For those who refuse, we would ask: Is it really to take a stand for personal liberty? Or it just plain selfishness?
GUSHER: For Longview Regional Medical Center allowing an East Texas couple to hold their wedding inside the facility so a hospitalized family member could be there. The July 3 ceremony in a hallway at the hospital was a way for Christian Fennell and Jaylan Mitchell to make sure Fennell’s grandmother, Susan Gohlke, was able to witness the nuptials. Gohlke has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
GUSHER: For local artist Jamie Robinson spreading positivity through a mural she recently painted at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Longview. Robinson said she was inspired to “do something good now” after seeing only “depressing” news on social media.
GUSHER: For the mostly good news from the recent distribution of sales tax revenue to area cities from the state. Although Longview was down almost 4% this month compared with a year ago, most other municipalities in the area saw significant increases. Those include Gilmer, up 34.1%; Hallsville, up 46.3%; and White Oak, up 30.8%. While the pandemic has resulted in a long list of negative effects, the shelter-at-home orders in April and May might have spurred more local shopping. Sales tax revenue is essential for local governments’ budgets, and we hope this trend continues.