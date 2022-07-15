GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s decision to raise minimum pay for hourly employees to $15 an hour. The district in May adopted salary increases for teachers and other non-hourly staff members. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, said during this week’s board meeting that “a lot has happened since May” and that “the market has shifted drastically.” Hockenberry said inflation is a major reason why the minimum wage increase was needed. “We’re moving into a new stratosphere as far as compensation for our hourly workers, and it needs to happen,” he added. We agree with Hockenberry that boosted pay for district employees is an important move as the cost of living continues to rise — with no end in sight. We urge other area districts to consider similar steps as they formulate their new budgets.
GUSHER: For a new free resource to assist community members in need. A hygiene closet stocked with shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and more is available once a month at the Longview Dream Center. The nonprofit organization is offering the resource through a partnership with Superior HealthPlan, which supplied a $5,000 grant. Dream Center Operations Manager Shae Hight said she hopes people can save the money that would have been spent on hygiene products and use it for food, gas and other necessities. “If you think about, if somebody doesn’t have to go buy shampoo, or a bar of soap, or deodorant, they can save $10 to $15, (and) they can use that to put gas in their car, which could mean quite a bit of savings for a family,” she told us. The hygiene closet is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. The Longview Dream Center is at 803 Gilmer Road. For information and to speak with staff, call (903) 653-1740.
GUSHER: For a new tool used by Longview police to curb red-light running. The department began Operation: Pump the Brakes earlier this year to focus on enforcement of speeding, racing and red-light violations. As part of that initiative, blue “confirmation lights” have been installed or will be at a handful of Longview intersections. The lights give officers an indication from each vantage point when a light turns red. It’s important to note that police said the confirmation lights are not red-light cameras and do not automatically trigger a ticket. The lights are simply another way to help officers enforce red-light running and to keep our streets safer.
GUSHER: For the continued benefits of the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The program ends next week with a party at McWhorter Park, but it’s worth pointing out the variety of activities it offers each year to children and youth (and to parents trying to keep their kids busy while school is out.) Along with free weekly entertainment and performances — everything from exotic animals to puppets to a magic show — the program has offered a Game Day at the Library event that helps children make friends and socialize. Kudos to library staff for this much-needed annual program.