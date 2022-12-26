DUSTER: For the 10th and 11th homicides of the year in Longview. That’s the most in the city since 14 were recorded in 2016 and 15 were recorded in 2015. Longview police said officers were dispatched Dec. 17 to the 700 block of Texas Street in reference to an assault and found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile suspect was apprehended and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. And police said officers responded Dec. 18 to a shooting at an apartment at the Churchill at Longview complex on East Whaley Street where they found Codie Polk of Longview, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. Polk was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
GUSHER: For a recent fundraiser that benefited Longview ISD students in need. The inaugural Jingle Bell Run at Johnston McQueen Elementary School raised money for the campus shoe and clothes closet. The event allowed students in all grades to participate and consisted of a run/walk starting at the gym and going around the campus bus loop as well as games and music stations. During the run, concessions and shirts were sold with all funds going toward the closet. Christy Scott, principal at Johnston McQueen, said the closet has helped at least 50 students with uniforms, shoes, socks and underwear, adding that the closet has been extended to students at other schools.
GUSHER: For a 95-year-old East Texan’s holiday tradition of donating hand-sewn quilts to area senior care facilities. Mattie Brown, along her daughter, Bobbie Harper, and members of St. John Divine Missionary Baptist in Kildare distributed 95 quilts this past week to residents of Whispering Pines Lodge in Longview. Since 2016, the women said they have donated more than 500 lap quilts to nursing home residents, always during the holidays. “This one time of year we do something we hope will bring some cheer and joy to someone,” Harper told us.
GUSHER: For an act of holiday kindness by Spring Hill High School’s student council. Members of the council along with two faculty members donated care bags this past week to patients at Texas Oncology-Longview Cancer Center. Forty-two bags were assembled with items such as blankets, neck pillows, activity books, lip balm, socks, lotion, playing cards and handwritten Christmas cards. “When we found out that the state project this year for student council ... is to ‘Kick Cancer,’ we dove right in trying to think of different ways to bring awareness,” said Susan Curtis, English teacher and student council sponsor. “We knew (patients) were by themselves when they’re getting their treatment. ... They really can’t have people with them, so we wanted them to be able to have something to do by themselves.”