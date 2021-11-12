GUSHER: For the impending end of construction at Longview’s Lear Park. As part of the 2018 bond package approved by voters, $24.71 million was allocated for parks projects across the city. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron told us that Lear Park upgrades are about 85% finished, and he anticipates completion before the end of the year. Among the finished work at Lear Park are the baseball fields, softball fields, concessions and bathrooms as well as all lighting at the baseball fields. Artificial turf soccer fields also have been completed, and the lighting for additional soccer fields has been installed. Caron said the only remaining work at Lear Park is a parking lot for the baseball field and some final details. Work also is in various stages at multiple other Longview parks, with completion dates ranging from a couple months to sometime next year. We’re excited about the new and updated facilities at our parks and can’t wait to try them out.
GUSHER: For a generous donation that will open the new University of Texas at Tyler medical school with a bang. The Tyler-based R.W. Foundation says it will pay the full tuition costs over four years for the school’s first class of 40 students — a donation of $4 million. In February 2020, the East Texas Medical Center Foundation gave $80 million to help establish a medical school in Tyler. That same month, the UT System Board of Regents approved a proposal for the school. The Texas Legislature in May approved authorizing the Health Science Center at UT Tyler to put resources toward getting accreditation for a doctor of medicine program, and UT Tyler is undergoing a process to obtain accreditation. The new medical school is a huge boon for East Texas, and we applaud the R.W. Foundation for its donation.
GUSHER: For the latest honor for a Longview ballooning pioneer. Bill Bussey, a retired dentist and one of the founders of the Great Texas Balloon Race, recently became only the third balloon pilot to receive the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration. To be eligible for the award, a pilot must have flown with no blemishes for 50 years or more. Bussey has accumulated an arm-full of awards during his decades of hot air ballooning, and he’s truly a Longview gem.
GUSHER: For a program at a Longview ISD middle school that ensures students have the necessities to learn effectively in the classroom. The campus Backpack Program works with the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler as well as several Longview churches to offer clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, shoes and food. Items are distributed to students each Friday, and the program has grown from serving 35 students in 2019 to more than 200 this year. Any student is eligible for the program, and community donations of food as well as clothing can be dropped off at the school. Homegrown programs such as these are essential for the well-being of our youth, and we encourage more schools and districts to consider starting their own.
GUSHER: For the success of the Spring Hill High School band, which knocked over obstacles on its way to this week’s Open Class Marching Band UIL 4A State Championship in San Antonio. Although the Blue Brigade did not advance to Thursday’s finals, we applaud the perseverance of its directors and students. Members learned in August at band camp that Assistant Band Director Ryan Burns died due to COVID-19, and the band honored him over the past few months with special dedications during performances. Another obstacle the band has overcome is succeeding with its military marching style in the UIL’s open division, which features mostly corps-style bands. As Band Director Michael Moody said, “I am really proud of how our band students have really matured and how they came through this adversity.” We second that.