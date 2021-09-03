DUSTER: For the growing number of East Texas school districts forced to close because of COVID-19 spread. Gladewater ISD became the closest district to Longview to shut down after Superintendent Sedric Clark said Monday afternoon that campuses would be closed this week and reopen Tuesday because of student and staff absences. “While we had hoped to avoid any school closures, Gladewater ISD is committed to the health and safety of our Bear family,” Clark said. Along with school districts, the city of Hallsville announced this week that because of a virus-related staffing shortage, residents are asked to use a drive-thru at city offices to make water payments or pay traffic fines or otherwise make an appointment for some other services. It’s an unfortunate reality that the surge in COVID-19 cases is affecting just about every aspect of our daily lives — including educating our children and even using government services.
GUSHER: For the latest art project to beautify downtown Longview. Longview business owner and artist Zahck Israel and fellow artist Diego Baracaldo are collaborating on the mural commissioned by The Knights of Pythias for a building at the corner of Center and Tyler streets. The mural pays tribute to the city’s history and features a steam engine, oil derrick, horses and hot air balloons. The project joins several other murals created through Arts!Longview as part of an effort to bring more attention to the city’s cultural district.
GUSHER: For a move by the Texas Legislature to fund virtual learning. The bill, which has been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, provides money for remote instruction until September 2023 and gives school districts and charter schools the autonomy to set up their own virtual learning programs. However, the funding comes with conditions. Students taking part in virtual learning must have passed their STAAR exams, earned a C or higher in foundation curriculum courses and have no more than 10% unexcused absences the previous year. Despite those restrictions, the funding is needed and welcomed, especially as COVID-19 continues to surge.
GUSHER: For the implementation of a new band program at Trinity School of Texas. Beginning in fifth grade, students at the Longview private school now will have the chance to test out an instrument. The great thing about this program is, as Band Director Katey Collier told us, competition among students isn’t the goal. “We want to let them fall in love with music,” she said. It’s also worth noting that Tatum Music owner Dolce Grant was able to help the school obtain instruments through a donation from Lufkin High School. We applaud programs such as this that help children develop new talents.