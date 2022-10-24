DUSTER: For the arrest of a now-former Longview police lieutenant on a federal charge of attempted online solicitation of a minor for sexual activity. According to court documents, Seth Vanover — using different names on social media — chatted with two undercover FBI agents in Florida and asked about having sex with girls he was told were 9 and 11. Both of the social media user names were traced to Vanover, who resigned from the Longview Police Department after being made aware of the investigation. Vanover’s case still must work its way through the court system, but if the charge is proved true, disappointing is much too soft a word for someone who was supposed to be protecting and serving.
GUSHER: For a boost to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in advance of its Halloween-themed event. The shelter is decked out in a theme of the Netflix series “Stranger This” for Halloween, and it caught the attention of actress Hendrix Yancey, who plays a character known as Thirteen in the fourth season of the show. Hendrix, 11, recorded a video supporting the facility and its Oct. 29 event called The Upside Down Walk Around. Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper told us the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s “haunted shelter” is a month-long feature aimed at raising awareness to increase adoptions. Great job by Kemper and shelter employees for bringing positive attention to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and its mission to find homes for animals.
DUSTER: For the arrest of a former school employee in another case involving a special education classroom. Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was arrested in August on a charge of injuring a child. The case involves a nonverbal, autistic special education student at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall ISD. Davis, a former aide, is accused of slapping a child and slinging him toward a desk. A teacher who recorded the incident reported it to the school’s principal, according to police documents. The case follows the arrest of six former employees at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview ISD on charges of abuse of special needs students. As mentioned previously, these cases still must work their way through our court system, but the situations are disconcerting.
DUSTER: For expected higher energy costs facing East Texans as the weather turns cooler. “Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters,” according to the Energy Information Administration. “Higher forecast energy expenditures are the result of higher fuel prices, combined with higher heating demand because of a forecast of slightly colder weather than last winter.” Locally, companies including CenterPoint and Atmos as well as AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. have raised their rates. But consumers can guard their wallets by taking steps to make their homes as energy efficient as possible.