GUSHER: For the decision by the Longview ISD board to rename a school for its first Black member. Trustees on Wednesday voted to change the name of South Ward Elementary School to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School in honor of the trustee first elected in 1974. Bailey, who died in February, was elected to the board four years after Longview ISD integrated its schools. He graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950 and would go on to serve as a teacher and coach for Longview ISD for seven years. Bailey’s daughter, Sherry Smith, said her father would be “so honored” to know a school was named after him, adding that Bailey worked to make sure all students in the district received a quality education. “I can really see him smiling with his head down like, ‘I can’t believe this would happen to me.’ He tried to support and help as many people he could,” Smith told us. An official unveiling ceremony is planned at the new Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, but details have not been finalized.
GUSHER: For the expansion of services offered by One Love Longview’s health clinic. The community service organization recently added two health care providers as well as more days of the week. The clinic serves the area’s homeless community and also offers mental health and addiction services. One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy told us the clinic offers “proactive care so that your homeless population is not in the ER receiving reactive care.” The clinic and its services are funded completely by community donations. As our city continues to seek viable solutions to the problems presented by homelessness, private efforts such as this are leading the way. To learn how to donate or to learn more about the organization, visit One Love Longview on Facebook or at onelovelongview.com .
GUSHER: Speaking of medical care, a gusher for a “community focused” initiative by nursing students at UT Tyler Longview University Center. This past week, the students traveled to Ore City High School to provide free physicals to students in athletics and band. Programs such as this not only benefit the students, who are able to serve their communities, but community members, as well. “About 70% of our population lives below the poverty level,” Ore City Athletic Director Ron Burnham told us. “A lot don’t have insurance. Even going to a clinic, paying $25 can sometimes be a struggle.” District nurse Mindy Hamilton added that preventative care such as that provided by the nursing students is vital. “It definitely impacts the health of not only the family units but their students as well, which then filters down to how they perform here at school, because if you’re not healthy, you’re not going to be able to learn academically,” she said. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.
GUSHER: For efforts by Gregg County officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after the end of a mask mandate. Face coverings no longer were required in the courthouse as of this past Friday, but social distancing will continue to be observed in courtrooms. District Clerk Trey Hattaway said prospective jurors will be spaced with every other seat empty. And while masks aren’t required, they are encouraged. “If a prospective juror feels the need to wear a mask, we encourage them to do so,” he said. We applaud officials for their desire to keep jurors and others involved in trial proceedings as safe as possible, especially with the recent move of jury selection back to the courthouse.