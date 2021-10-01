GUSHER: For movement on two Gregg County road projects that will improve motorists’ safety. This past week, commissioners approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide a little more than $2.8 million over two years that will go to right of way acquisition and utility adjustments for a Texas 42 widening project between White Oak and Kilgore. Total project cost is estimated at $46 million, with 80% of that covered by federal funding and the state providing most of the rest of the money. The construction contract is expected to be awarded by spring 2024. And this week, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority presented a ceremonial check to Gregg County representing its $200,000 contribution toward a new traffic signal at George Richey and McCann roads that has a total cost of about $400,000. Gregg County, the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Texas Department of Transportation have agreed to provide up to $180,000, split evenly between the three entities, for the remainder of the project’s cost.
GUSHER: For an award given to a Longview company honoring the large number of veterans it employs. Bullock Investigations was named the Texas Veterans Commission’s Medium Employer of the Year for 2020. Forty-two percent of the employees at the company, which offers security and investigative services, were veterans as of 2020. Bullock Investigations competed against about 22 firms regionally and more than 70 in the state to receive the award for companies that employ 50 to 250 people. As Jack Lanier — a retired Air Force veteran who works as administrative lieutenant over training and marketing for Bullock Investigations — said about hiring veterans: “We hire veterans simply because we can count on a veteran to do a job.”
DUSTER: For yet another civil lawsuit filed against a Longview doctor charged with child sex crimes. Matt Hipke now faces five civil lawsuits on behalf of almost a dozen children. Hipke, who formerly operated Adolescent Care Team, was charged in August 2020 with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. The civil lawsuits are similar in their accusations, claiming Hipke sexually abused young patients during exams during which parents were excluded. Hipke has denied all of those claims. We hope Hipke’s criminal case as well as these civil lawsuits are settled sooner rather than later for the sake of everyone involved.
GUSHER: For a $350,000 grant to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve rural homes in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. Organization officials said the funds will be used to fix health and safety hazards in the homes of lower-income elderly residents, persons with disabilities and military veterans. As part of this critical repair program, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has repaired more than 700 homes across its three-county area since since 2013. This new federal grant will fund up to 15 repairs beginning in November. This is a valuable program that benefits some of our most vulnerable community members. To apply for home repair assistance, contribute, or volunteer, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or at (903) 236-0900.