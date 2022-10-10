DUSTER: For yet another Longview student charged in what police said was a threat against Pine Tree High School. Police said in a statement that a school resource officer responded this past Monday to the campus “in reference to a school threat that had occurred.” The student was taken into custody and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center to face a charge of exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms. This is the second Pine Tree High School student charged in a school threat incident in the past few weeks. Add that to the two students at Judson Middle School in Longview ISD who also were charged in separate school threat incidents. As we have previously said, schools are taking threats more seriously than ever — no more idle comments in a classroom. We urge parents to make sure their children understand the consequences.
GUSHER: For the 15th anniversary of ArtWalk in downtown Longview. This past week’s event was the biggest in its history, with about 200 artists showcasing their work. The quarterly event began in 2007 as a way to display the work of visual artists, such as photographers and painters. It’s expanded greatly, with creators of all types — from culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more — now setting up along the downtown streets. The first year of the event in 2007 had only three venues that participated, one of which was the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. This past week, about 36 businesses were expected to host artists inside their walls, according to Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. “It’s evolved from that to being this very public festival where not only do we pair artists with businesses, but we also have artists set up out on the sidewalks,” she said. The next ArtWalk is scheduled Dec. 8. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .
GUSHER: For the arrest of a suspect in a seven-year-old Longview homicide. Ceylan Bridges, of Longview, was charged this past week with murder in the September 2015 death of 18-year-old Devyn Gibson. We hope, for the sake of Gibson’s family, that justice has finally been done.
DUSTER: For continued drought conditions in East Texas that again have triggered some area burn bans. Despite the arrival of fall and its cooler temperatures, fire officials say the threat of wildfires hasn’t disappeared, mainly because the stretch of rainfall that started in August seems to have ended. Smith and Gregg counties lifted their burn bans at the end of August, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see them returns soon. On Saturday, Gregg County’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 570. Smith County was even higher at 620. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said residents should remember burning is illegal inside the Longview city limits, and he also said charcoal grills should not be left unattended and advised not to throw cigarettes out of a vehicle or into dry grass. And Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said it is important to have extinguishing devices — like a fire extinguisher or water house — nearby if burning and to not leave a fire unattended under any circumstance.
GUSHER: For an 800-mile bicycling journey that took two friends all over Gregg County in a fundraiser for The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center. The Martin House is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. Blake Williams and Kenneth Travis raised almost $18,000 for the organization. Williams said for every $20 that was donated to The Martin House, the pair would bike 1 mile. They started the challenged May 25 and ended it Saturday. Williams said all the funds raised go to helping The Martin House build a new, larger facility.