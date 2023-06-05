DUSTER: For the continued shortage of lifeguards at city of Longview pools. The city opened its swim season this past weekend with Splash Day at Ingram Pool, while the Longview Swim Center at Pine Tree High School will open Saturday. Acting Parks and Recreation Director Seth Pyle said in a typical year, the department uses about 35 to 40 lifeguards. It has six scheduled to work this swim season. The city was forced to push back the opening of the Longview Swim Center because of the shortage. Additionally, Learn to Swim classes have been canceled because of a lack of certified instructors. Pyle added it is possible pool hours and openings could be affected if staff numbers remained low.
GUSHER: For another step toward completing a widening project on Texas 31. The dangerous road, which has rightfully earned its notorious reputation over the years, is being widened by the Texas Department of Transportation to four lanes with a continual turn lane from Kilgore to the Smith County line. Gregg County commissioners recently approved borrowing almost $200,000 from TxDOT’s State Infrastructure Bank for a right-of-way on a portion of Texas 31 starting near FM 2767 and ending at FM 1639. Much of Texas 31 already has been expanded to four-lanes, and Gregg County’s contribution will account for a small portion of the work, according to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “Then Smith County will pick it up at the county line and take it into Tyler,” he said.
GUSHER: For a donation of 10 Lit Safety Vests to the Longview Police Department. McCoy’s Building Supply, which has a store in Longview, donated the vests, which use LED lights for nighttime use. The Lit Safety Vest illuminates the wearer’s body, distinguishing the presence of an individual apart from nearby vehicles or competing lights. “Our traffic officers now can use these at traffic events and when working crash scenes in the dark. This is another tool that improves officer safety,” police Chief Anthony Boone said in a statement.
GUSHER: For the Longview Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party. The event, held Friday, was a great way for families to begin their summer breaks, offering free activities and more for children. The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for weekly prizes. An adult program is also available for ages 18 and older and offers a raffle in place of prizes. This year’s theme is “All Together Now! Share Reading. Share Kindness.” The Summer Reading Club also offers weekly free activities. For information on the program, go to longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club .