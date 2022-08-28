GUSHER: For substantial — and welcome — rainfall in the Longview area that led to the removal of Gregg County’s burn ban. About 4.4 inches of rain fell Aug. 21 and 22, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. (The 3.74 inches recorded Aug. 22 was a record for that day in Longview.) Fortunately, the Longview area got all the benefits of the storm that blew across Texas and none of the damage like other areas experienced. That includes a tornado that touched down in Winona in Smith County and heavy flooding in the Dallas area. Despite the recent storms, drought conditions linger. Longview remains almost 6 inches below normal for rainfall this year.
GUSHER: For a new East Texas Food Bank pilot program in partnership with DoorDash that will deliver food items to qualifying Longview seniors. In collaboration with DoorDash’s Project Dash, “Dashers deliver boxes from one of the food bank’s member agencies so seniors with limited transportation options can receive the meals they need,” according to the food bank. The nonprofit Longview Dream Center, which is an East Texas Food Bank partner, typically serves about 300 seniors a month through the box program, said Rebecca Berkley, food bank spokeswoman. Now those seniors will receive food through DoorDash. For our community members in need, especially older, disabled residents, programs such as this are life-changing. For eligibility requirements or to sign up for the Senior Box Program, go to tinyurl.com/2p9bar4b .
GUSHER: For the impending return of the Downtown Live concert series. The free event will be held each Friday beginning Sept. 9 through Oct. 28 at Heritage Plaza in Longview. Downtown Live is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy live music — a great way to wrap up the work week. For information, go to LongviewTexas.gov/DowntownLive .
GUSHER: For new and upcoming exhibits at Longview World of Wonders. The children’s museum on East Tyler Street will use a grant for almost $50,000 for a permanent exhibit known as the “STEAM Train,” which will build upon the existing World War II-era railcar donated by the Longview Rotary Club. The museum hopes to begin the creation and installation process of the STEAM Train in December and have it fully installed by summer 2023. Meanwhile, LongviewWOW also is the beneficiary of a Longview Girl Scout’s Gold Award project. Caitlyn Fabre, 17, built a “sensory wall” with 12 panels of different textured items, including carpet, chicken wire, paint rollers, rebar, tile and an asphalt roof shingle. The exhibit is aimed at children with sensory problems, and the materials are meant to introduce children at a young age to various textures to help them become acclimated, Caitlyn said.
GUSHER: For the new East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Hope & Help Day Club, which meets every Thursday at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. The program for dementia or Alzheimer’s patients provides a needed break for caregivers, who can leave their loved ones at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club offers activities such as arts and crafts to help promote mental stimulation as well as some moderate physical activities to help keep participants’ muscles moving. Pre-registration is required at etxalz.org/local-resources/day-clubs , or call (903) 230-8001 for information.