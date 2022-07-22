DUSTER: For the situation that led to a petition aiming to remove the Upshur County district clerk from office. Three plaintiffs — three attorneys — filed the petition against District Clerk Karen Bunn, claiming she has neglected to perform the duties of her office, has not properly trained her employees and is never in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center. Bunn said the claims are a personal attack because she hasn’t been able to be in her office since she was injured in March 2019. “They’re saying this because they think I’m on an extended vacation, and I’m not,” she told us. “I would be there every day if I could be. They don’t know my injuries. They think I’m not hurt.” Whether the claims in the petition are true or not, we can’t say. Regardless, the situation speaks to some level of dysfunction in Upshur County between the District Clerk’s Office and the attorneys it works with.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s newest disc golf course. The 18-hole course at Lear Park is the fourth in the city but the first tournament-level course. Since the city’s first course was installed in 2004 at Guthrie Park, the popularity of the sport has grown significantly, and city officials said demand dictated the new course — one with an “open layout” that’s tournament quality. “You can get the high-end players and the recreational players that can get enjoyment out of it as well,” Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron told us. For maps and scorecards of the city’s four disc golf courses or for more information, visit longviewtexas.gov/3337/Disc-Golf .
GUSHER: For White Oak ISD’s decision to hire a school resource officer for its four campuses. Superintendent Brian Gray said the district revisited its security plan in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and determined the officer would provide a safer environment for students. “Any time that you have law enforcement on the school it can be a deterrent and certainly a positive for students and staff,” Gray told us. We agree and applaud the district for its decision.
GUSHER: For the role a Longview native played in cracking a 40-year-old Texas mystery. Professional genealogist Allison Peacock helped to identify Tina Linn Clouse, who, along with her husband Dean Clouse, was murdered in 1981 in Houston. Peacock later, after starting her company, FHD Forensics, worked with the two families to help identify and find the couple’s daughter, Holly Marie Clouse, who had been missing since their deaths. This past month, Holly was found alive and well in Oklahoma, now a mother and grandmother. Peacock, who graduated from Longview High School in 1980 and now lives in New York, said she is thankful she is able to use DNA technology to “change lives.” She’s another example of how people from East Texas are making the world a better place.
GUSHER: For the young shutterbug who won the People’s Choice award in Texas Bank and Trust’s 40th Photography Contest and Exhibition. McKenzie Davis, 13, took the honor for her photo titled “Wave of Fire.” Her entry was chosen by the public out of the 715 photographs that were entered in this year’s contest. McKenzie’s mom, Cassie Davis, told us that her daughter got her love of photography from her grandmother. “She fell in love with taking pictures, (and) all she wanted for her birthday was a camera,” Davis said. Congratulations to McKenzie and good luck with her burgeoning photography career.