DUSTER: For yet another prison sentence possibly awaiting a former Gregg County elected official. Tim Vaughn, who served as the Gregg County Republican chair as well as mayor of White Oak, is set to plead guilty next month on theft charges. Vaughn, 61, was sentenced in September 2019 to a year in federal prison for forging his wife’s signature on loan documents and was released in August 2020. He could be headed back behind bars after his plea is made official in Gregg County’s 124th District Court. Vaughn not only served for years as an elected official, he also was chairman of the Longview Regional Medical Center board of trustees and was a member of the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority board of directors. It’s disappointing to see someone so embedded in public service fall from grace so hard.
GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s reversal of a decision to install a new air filtration system at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. The board in May approved purchasing the system, which uses hydrogen peroxide to sanitize the air. But that decision wasn’t unanimous, with member Dr. Samir Germanwala and fellow Trustee Brett Miller pointing to a lack of data about its effectiveness and safety. At Monday’s board meeting, Germanwala again raised concerns about a lack of testing on the system involving children of the age at the Montessori campus. However, Superintendent James Wilcox later said the district won’t move forward with the system at this time, leaving it for a possible topic at a future meeting. This is the right move, but one that should have been made in May if administration as well as other trustees would have given more weight to the concerns of Germanwala especially, who is the only medical professional on the board.
GUSHER: Speaking of Longview ISD, a gusher to the board for approving another salary increase for teachers and other professional staff members beginning in the 2021-22 school year. The bump raises the starting salary for staff members with no experience to $49,500 this fall, which is a 3% increase. Meanwhile, the district’s maximum annual pay was raised to $75,500. This is at least the third year in a row that Longview ISD has raised salaries, which is a track record we applaud. We only hope the district also will consider salary raises for other employees, such as cafeteria workers, before the 2021-22 budget is finalized later this summer.
GUSHER: For continuing efforts by the group Arts!Longview to bring visibility to our city’s cultural district. The latest project involved installing wrappers on 16 utility boxes this week based on winners of a student art contest. Previous efforts by Arts! Longview to shine a light on the cultural district, which encompasses downtown Longview and extends toward the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University, include 165 street light banners, three new murals being painted and 75 street sign toppers. Longview is bursting with the arts, and we applaud projects such as these that aim to showcase that fact to community members as well as visitors.