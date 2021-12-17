GUSHER: For progress in a road construction project tied to the extension of Longview’s trail system. Traffic has moved to the east side of McCann Road to build an underpass connecting the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail to form 10 consecutive miles of trails in the city. Related work on Judson Road was completed this summer after numerous weather-related delays. Although that means traffic headaches aren’t done on McCann Road — they’ve just shifted to the other side — the move indicates the project is in its final stages. City officials said this part of the work is expected to take about four months. Remember Longview motorists: Patience is a virtue.
GUSHER: For more bonuses offered to educators though a Longview ISD incentive program. The district reported this past week that 153 teachers can expect bonuses ranging from $700 up to $18,000 as part of the 2021 Longview Incentive For Teachers initiative. The total payout from the LIFT program is more than $800,000. Teachers are awarded on the basis of progress made with students and their growth over a given time period. Any effort that rewards our teachers for their hard work is a good thing. Congratulations to the LISD teachers receiving bonuses.
GUSHER: For steps toward two new Longview traffic signals. The City Council this past week approved a contract worth more than $330,000 to Striping Technology in Tyler for a signal at George Richey and McCann roads. The four-way light initially will be built with temporary cables because of supply issues. And the council also agreed to allow city staff members to enter into a necessary agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to build a signal at Eastman Road and East Birdsong Street, near Hudson PEP elementary and Foster Middle schools. The agreement will stipulate that TxDOT, which maintains Eastman Road, is not providing funding toward the project. The next step will be to seek bids for the traffic signal’s construction. Both of these are needed safety improvements on highly traveled Longview roads.
GUSHER: For two recent initiatives that aim to increase literacy among our youngest readers. Spring Hill ISD students in pre-K through fifth grades are able to choose three free books through the Reading is Fundamental’s Books for Ownership Program. Students have the opportunity to pick from more than 1,000 books that will be distributed throughout the spring semester, according to Spring Hill ISD officials. Meanwhile, the Greater Longview United Way has started a book vending machine program for local schools. Schools can apply through the United Way’s Read to Succeed Initiative to receive a grant for a vending machine, which will allow students to choose what they would like to read. Reading skills are fundamental for school and life, and we applaud both of these literacy programs.
GUSHER: For local relief efforts that aim to bring food and other essential items to victims of recent deadly tornadoes. The East Texas Food Bank in Tyler recently sent a trailer with more than 2,000 disaster relief food boxes to Kentucky, which was hit hardest by the weekend storms. And Patrick Johnson, founder of J-Star Ministries in Longview, has been gathering donations of essentials also to deliver to residents in Kentucky. Johnson told us he will be making another trip to Kentucky next week to deliver Christmas toys. And we’re sure there are other such efforts in the Longview area working to aid and comfort those affected by the devastation. To donate to J-Star Ministries, Johnson said he can meet people anywhere to pick items up, or donations can be taken to FirstLite Nutrition in downtown Longview or Southbound Nutrition in Marshall. Contact him at (903) 424-1757.