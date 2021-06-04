GUSHER: For the start of the first road project funded by the city of Longview’s 2018 bond package. The City Council recently awarded an almost $4.74 million contract to Longview Bridge and Road to reconstruct about a mile of Fairmont Street, converting it to a new concrete street with curbs, gutters and sidewalks, from H.G. Mosley Parkway to Avenue B. Although work is underway on the police and fire facilities and parks pieces of the $104 million bond package approved by voters almost three years ago, it’s exciting to see this part finally becoming reality.
GUSHER: For the early entrepreneurial success of Longview’s Theresa Guck, whose jewelry helped her hometown sparkle on a global stage. Guck founded IXXIA Jewelry in January, and she said her business was barely a month old when a designer contacted her about the Miss Universe pageant. She ended up making the earrings Miss Iceland wore during this past month’s contest.
GUSHER: For a new state initiative that aims to bring more convenience to the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Through expansion of the mobile vaccination program, groups of at least five people can schedule a clinic to come to just about anywhere they want, including a home, and even on evenings or weekends if necessary. As the state’s vaccine supply grows and demand dips, the decision to grow the mobile program not only is intended to make getting a shot easier, but it also helps bring vaccines to more rural areas. Texans can schedule a clinic for groups of five or more by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting option 3. Texans who can’t leave their homes or gather in groups can call that number and select option 1 to have a vaccine team visit their home.
GUSHER: For the return of summer, as signaled by this past weekend’s opening of city of Longview’s pools. The Longview Swim Center and Ingram Pool are welcoming guests with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, although social distancing is recommended. And Scott Caron, the city’s parks and recreation director, said extra cleaning is planned. “Our staff will be sanitizing high-touch points more frequently than what we had done pre-COVID,” he said. Ingram Pool, at 1400 N. 10th St., and the Longview Swim Center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., are open 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Pools will be closed Mondays. Regular admission is $2 for youth and $3 for adults. So here’s to sunny, lazy days spent poolside (we’re talking to you, parents.)
GUSHER: For the start of a road project to increase safety outside the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy in Longview. The Texas Department of Transportation is paying for the work, which will see medians installed on East Marshall Avenue in front of the school. Also included in the project are an asphalt overlay, new signs and striping. The median will prevent traffic from turning left out of the school onto East Marshall Avenue without first turning right and then proceeding to a U-turn lane. Motorists have raised complaints about the traffic flow since the campus opened, and we’re happy to see this project underway.