GUSHER: For the — hopefully — impending end of a three-year Longview road construction project. Traffic on a section of McCann Road where a bridge is being built to help connect the city’s trail system shifted and concrete barriers were moved March 6. That’s good news to motorists who frequent McCann. The project to extend Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails under Judson and McCann roads started in March 2020. Work on the Judson portion of the project ended and construction on the McCann part began in June 2021. Since that time, inclement weather as well as issues with the construction itself have delayed completion of the project. When the east side of the bridge is finished, the section again will be ready for traffic.
GUSHER: For generous donations to the Kilgore College food pantry from an event held by News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard. Stallard held his Big Daddy’s Fifth Annual Birthday Walk on March 4 at Kilgore’s Synergy Park to benefit the pantry, which offers nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items to KC students in need. Stallard said about 75 people attended the walk with about 15 large boxes of items collected and donations totaling $350. He said he began to walk regularly in 2016 as a way to lose weight and improve his health. Three years later, he said he decided to hold an annual event close to his March 2 birthday as a way to give back to the community that supported him on his health improvement journey.
GUSHER: For a donation of quilts to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Women and Family Development Center by members of the Country Patches Quilt Guild of Longview. The guild delivered 21 quilts this past Monday that were handmade especially for mothers and children. Club Vice President Vickie Poe said every year, the group picks a nonprofit organization to make quilts for as part of its quilt challenge. In addition to the quilts, the guild also makes an in-kind monetary donation, she added. Special Projects Chairwoman Susan Cook said this is the first time the guild has donated to the women’s and families shelter. “Anything we can do, whether it’s give ‘em a stuffed animal, a blanket, something that can be theirs that can give them a childhood like anyone else is just so huge, so this is great,” Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Executive Director Brian Livingston said of children at the shelter. “That’s just kind of a way to kind of put the kids at ease, give them a little bit of a treat, so to speak.”
GUSHER: For service to public education by former White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray. Gray retired at the end of this past year after three years leading White Oak ISD. Before that, he was superintendent at Harleton ISD. In total, Gray said he spent 33 years in education. White Oak ISD has named William Paul, leader of Windthorst ISD, as its lone finalist for superintendent. The interim superintendent is Mike Morrison.
GUSHER: For grants to the Tatum Public Library that allowed it to totally renovate its interior. The library received a total of $125,000 in grants, allowing it to replace or add furniture, shelving, tables, desks, chairs, a new circulation desk, computer desk, a learning computer for the children’s area, toys, baseboards, rugs and more. Library Manager April Pettigrew said the library was built in the 1990s and has not been updated since then, so the renovations were needed. She told us she believes the improvements will make the library a more inviting place for people who need a spot to study, relax or get work done, adding that she wants to see the library become a community hub.