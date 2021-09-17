DUSTER: For the increase in fatal wrecks this year on Texas 31 between Kilgore and Tyler as well as the lack of funding for planned safety upgrades. Although other safety improvements made several years ago seemed to provide a respite from fatalities along the road, that’s not the case this year. Nine people have died in six crashes, according to Texas Department of Transportation data through Aug. 4. And although a road widening project that includes making a stretch of Texas 31 four lanes instead of two with medians is listed as a future TxDOT project, funding hasn’t been identified. We hope money for these improvements is found sooner rather than later for the sake of motorists who frequent that stretch of Texas 31
GUSHER: For movement — finally — in a Gregg County mail ballot fraud case that has origins going back three-and-a-half years. Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and three other defendants are set to stand trial in January after they were arrested in September 2020 on charges related to suspected organized election fraud in the March 2018 primary. The arrests came after an investigation lasting more than two years. With the controversial Texas “elections integrity” bill recently signed into law, the case has never been more relevant, and we look forward to a resolution.
GUSHER: For the reopening of the Women’s Center of East Texas shelter after damage from February’s winter storm forced its closure. Water damage to the facility was substantial, and the clients the agency serves were unable to stay there during repairs. Residential Services Director Tammie Porter said she is “excited to get back in and do what we do,” adding that “The families with family violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking, we can give them a sense of normalcy.” The Women’s Center of East Texas serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, Rusk and Panola counties.
GUSHER: For the almost $200,000 in grants awarded to Longview arts organizations from the Texas Commission on the Arts. The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Arts!Longview, ArtsView Children’s Theater and Longview Symphony League received the largest local grants in a segment of the funding dedicated to projects in the Arts!Longview cultural district. The almost $62,000 to the art museum will go toward renovations of the museum’s planned new home in the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building at the corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets in downtown. Meanwhile, the $55,000 to Arts!Longview will be used on several projects, including one at the Historic Train Depot, as well as two outdoor sculptures and likely a third entryway monument near LeTourneau University.
GUSHER: For 25 years of medical care for student athletes provided by the Christus Good Shepherd Free Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinic in Longview. Christus Sports Medicine Coordinator Casey Reed said the weekly clinic is staffed by board-certified sports medicine and orthopedic surgeons and offers free X-rays, free office consultations and same-day MRIs to athletes of all ages from middle school to college. The clinic allows the student-athlete, family members, coaches and athletic trainers to make a treatment plan the day after a game to prepare for the following week. It’s a great service to keep area football players and other athletes in the game.