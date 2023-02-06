GUSHER: For the vital assistance provided by East Texans 20 years ago in the aftermath of the space shuttle Columbia disaster. As reported in a story this past week, officials, first responders, journalists and many more were quick to act when Columbia broke apart Feb. 1, 2003, above the region’s skies. As Longview sent fire department personnel and others south to search for shuttle debris, the East Texas Regional Airport transformed into the “national logistics hub” for the recovery effort. As Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said, after “the shock and horror” of the disaster subsided, “it was down to business. Everybody just strapped in and did their job. If somebody asked us for something, we didn’t say we can’t do it. We found a way to do it.”
GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s annual Homeless Resource Day. The recent event at the Longview Exhibit Center offered a wealth of services, such as haircuts, and free hygiene and other products. But maybe, most importantly, the event helped members of the homeless community connect with organizations such as Wellness Pointe and the Longview Housing Authority and, for veterans, the Military Veteran Peer Network.
GUSHER: For the inaugural Arts!Longview Honors gala this past weekend that celebrated a local arts icon. The event culminated with the presentation of the first Lifetime Achievement medal to Pat George Mitchell, who founded Longview’s ballet company in 1972 and served as its artistic director through 2022. The gala also included performances by representatives and members of just about all of Longview’s arts groups. All in all, it was a special night for the Longview arts community to come together and honor Mitchell. “We have incredible performers in East Texas who gave of their time and talents to spend this evening with us, and we were able to feature our theatre groups, our music groups, and our ballet together on the same stage,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. “That in itself has made this one of the most special evenings in our cultural district.”
DUSTER: For the arrest this past week of two men in Gregg County on human smuggling charges. The pair were transporting illegal immigrants from California to Florida, according to a state trooper’s report. The report didn’t list a location for the arrest, but dollars to donuts it was on Interstate 20, which is a popular route for both types of smugglers — human and drug.