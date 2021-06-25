GUSHER: For signs of work moving forward on construction of Gap Inc’s e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in the North Longview Business Park. Building permits have been filed, dirt is being moved and with the closure of part of Mickey Melton Boulevard, the changes surrounding the project’s advancement are unmistakable. The 850,000-square-foot facility will cost about $140 million and is being built on land the Longview Economic Development Corp. is giving the company in exchange for investment and for meeting employment goals. It is expected to bring an average of 255 full-time employees next year, increasing to 1,222 by 2026. We are excited for the economic benefit this should bring to the area.
GUSHER: For recent encouraging milestones locally and nationally in the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. deaths from the virus this week dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020. On Monday, the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated surpassed 150 million. This past week, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center shut down its weekly mass COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Longview Exhibit Center, transitioning instead to offering shots on weekdays at its clinics. Christus Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock said demand had significantly decreased and vaccine storage requirements eased providing a path for the change. We are glad to no longer need the hub, and we are glad to see more in-person events not leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases. We do, however, encourage residents who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of the many ways to do so.
GUSHER: Speaking of in-person events, we could not have been more pleased with the execution of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race. It felt like Longview again as the morning flights were cleared for launch, and residents soon after saw the pilots’ vibrant balloons floating above their yards, businesses and neighborhoods. Our social media feeds were filled with photos of balloons and children’s faces excited to see them. It’s just one of the many things that makes living in Longview so special, and we are excited to see the full slate of features back at the 2022 event.
GUSHER: For the annual Juneteenth celebration in Longview. Local residents gathered Saturday morning for a march focused on lives lost in 2020 followed by a parade along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The annual celebration of the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves, took on new meaning this year as it came on the heels of President Joe Biden signing a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. And the celebration continues Saturday with the 28th annual Juneteenth Rodeo.
GUSHER: For the recent awards honoring Longview residents for their contributions in doing the important work of promoting unity and diversity. The Unity and Diversity Committee on Wednesday celebrated two of the city’s giants — Shalonda Adams and Carroll Greenwaldt —for doing just that. Celebrating our differences while promoting unity is something we all should move toward. The ceremony included a moving tribute to late Longview News-Journal reporter Jimmy Daniell Isaac for his work. We miss you, Jimmy.