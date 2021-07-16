DUSTER: For the discovery of what appears to be a cockfighting operation in Rusk County. Deputies arrested 13 suspects and seized 87 roosters July Fourth weekend at an address on CR 2132. And in June, the sheriff’s office investigated the possession of fighting roosters on CR 2164, with deputies seizing 30 birds as well as what officials called training equipment. It’s an unfortunate reality that cockfighting operations exist in East Texas, but thanks to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office as well as other agencies for protecting these animals.
GUSHER: For the efforts of an animal advocacy group in helping to find new homes for the roosters seized in Rusk County. Lisa Waugh, a co-founder of the organization Rusk County Pets Alive, said the Humane Society of the United States asked the group to take legal custody of the birds from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Rusk County Pets Alive will be responsible for marketing the birds for adoption and handling the paperwork for adoption contracts. Although it was standard procedure in the past to euthanize birds seized from cockfighting operations, that’s no longer the case. We applaud Rusk County Pets Alive as well as Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez for making sure this unfortunate situation ends positively.
GUSHER: For recent statewide recognition earned by Keep Longview Beautiful. Keep Texas Beautiful, an environmental and community improvement nonprofit organization, named Keep Longview Beautiful a “Gold Star Affiliate.” About 70 such groups received the designation out of about 300 in Texas, and it’s the highest status awarded by the state organization. Keep Longview Beautiful performs a variety of beautification efforts across the city, including programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate residents and beautify the community. Recent Keep Longview Beautiful efforts have included art installation across town and at city parks, new city entryway signs greeting visitors to the city and improvements to The Green, a park that the organization developed and maintains. The organization has planned a community-wide day of serving Sept. 18, and residents who want to volunteer that day to help clean up litter, perform yard work and other community needs can sign up at lovelongview.com.
GUSHER: For a development project underway that also aims to save a piece of Longview’s history. Debbie Fontaine, who owns Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies, purchased land near her business at West South Street and Texas 31 with the goal of turning it into a food truck park with a commissary kitchen and Edible Art manufacturing facility. Fontaine also wants to transform a 92-year-old house on the property into what she calls the Sunset Chateau tea room. Fontaine said she originally planned to demolish the house, but the family history she came across while cleaning it out in the form of photos, letters and other documents as well as the solid structure of the house changed her mind. “For some reason that property was entrusted to me,” Fontaine told us. “That property ended up being sold to me because that house needed to be saved. There was a lot of love in that house.” The entrepreneur has a lot of work ahead of her to turn her dream into reality, but we wish her the best of luck.
GUSHER: For a future fire station that will bring faster and better emergency services to residents in northern Gregg County. Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 3, which was created by voters in 2019, aims to build the new station at the corner of Hudson Lane and Tryon Road. The facility will be staffed by members of the Judson Fire Department. Not only will the station provide better services to residents in the area, but they should expect lower homeowners insurance rates as a result, as well. “This is really big for the residents,” Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said at a Tuesday ceremony. “The few dollars (residents are) paying for taxes, it’s going to wind up pretty cheap for the services and your insurance rates going down.” The project is great news for neighborhoods in the northern part of our county.