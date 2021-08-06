GUSHER: For the roughly 60 volunteers who spread out — trash bags and determination in tow — across the city this past weekend to help make Longview a cleaner place to live. District 4 Longview City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara set the event after several posts about litter popped up on All Things Longview, a Facebook group she created. Volunteers this past Saturday morning collected trash along Fourth Street, Bill Owens Parkway, Hawkins Parkway, Judson Road, High Street and Mobberly Avenue. Ishihara, who said she was “super happy” with the turnout, estimated volunteers picked up about 100 to 120 bags of trash. The event is a good example of how pointing out the negative can turn into positive action. That makes us super happy. And don’t forget Keep Longview Beautiful’s Love Longview day of service is set for Sept. 18.
GUSHER: For the return of fall high school sports. Monday was the first day of football practices for schools in class 4A and below (along with 5A and 6A teams that did not have spring practice), while all classifications for high school volleyball returned to prepare for the season. Longview and Pine Tree football will start practice in a few days. Our local volleyball players have precious little time to get ready for games, which start Tuesday for Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill. Parents and other fans will soon be sitting in gymnasiums watching the players, and it won’t be long after when the heat will start to break and local football stadiums will again be filling up. What a great time of year.
DUSTER: For the lack of answers in the case of Brandi Wells who has now been missing more than 15 years. Ellen Tant continues to seek closure in the case after her daughter’s disappearance on Aug. 2, 2006. Wells was last seen visiting what was then Graham Central Station in Longview. According to reports, she was at the club at about 10:30 p.m. She arrived with her fuel tank almost empty and was asking people for gas money. According to her mother, video surveillance shows Wells leaving the club alone. Her car was found abandoned the next day by a state trooper along Interstate 20 near FM 2087 with her purse still inside it. We can’t imagine a mother’s pain at not knowing what happened to her daughter as the 15th anniversary of her disappearance comes and goes. We feel certain law enforcement continues to do all they can to find answers in the case; however, someone, somewhere knows something. We hope that person will come forward — for Tant and for the community.
GUSHER: For area judges who found ways to keep court cases moving in the Longview area through the pandemic. We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and area residents charged with crimes — along with the people who oversee those cases — are no exception. Judge Alfonso Charles, of the 124th District Court, recently told the News-Journal that he and 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy estimate that between the two of them they were able to move from than 1,000 cases during the pandemic through virtual proceedings. Embracing technology has led to a small backlog of court cases and hearings in Gregg County as other parts of the state struggle with caseloads that could take up to five years to process. Anyone accused of a crime has the right to a speedy trial, and we are glad to see local judges making sure that happens — even during a global pandemic.