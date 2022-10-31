DUSTER: For the arrest of a now-former office manager in Longview’s Public Works Division after she self-reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses. A city spokesman said Longview police has launched a criminal investigation, but the name of the employee wasn’t released pending her arrest. (The city did confirm the employee had started in December 2019). According to the city, the abuse took place during an 18-month period, and “an independent, third-party forensic auditor” has been hired to determine how much money the employee spent and how it was possible the credit card was used for personal expenses for so long. Another goal of the audit is to determine what policy changes are needed to avoid similar future incidents, according to the city.
GUSHER: For a $3.8 million “transformational” gift to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. The donation is part of an $84.5 million contribution by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Girl Scouts of the USA, which serves 29 councils across the country. “This is an investment in girls, and girls are underinvested in. We don’t give enough money to girl-causes in this world,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “This is a stake in the ground, and it’s saying that girls are as important as anyone — and if we want to improve our communities then we must invest in girls.” Although Bartkowski didn’t offer specifics about how the money will be used, she said, “It will allow us to optimize our processes and really engage in communities in a much different way.”
DUSTER: For another arrest of a Longview student in a school threat incident. Arrest documents for Michael Crosby, 17, show the FBI was contacted by the instant messaging app Snapchat after Crosby made a post that threatened gun violence at Longview ISD’s Longview Early Graduation High School. The documents say the threat was made after a confrontation Crosby had with a teacher. Crosby is the fifth student charged in a threat against a Longview campus since classes resumed in August. Two juvenile students were charged in separate incidents at Pine Tree High School, while two juvenile students also have been charged in separate incidents at Judson Middle School in Longview ISD. We’ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating: Districts have zero tolerance for any type of threat, and consequences are severe. Parents must talk to their children about the seriousness of what they say and how and where they say it.
GUSHER: For the success of a relatively new city of Longview event. Hundreds of community members boarded the Haunted Hayride on Oct. 22 on the Paul G. Boorman Trail from U.S. 80 to Lois Jackson Park. A trailer bed with haystacks picked up attendees who then rode along the trail to see the spooky sights, including volunteers dressed in costumes. Sponsors also set up booths with games and activities for children at the park. The free Haunted Hayride event started in 2021 through the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. ”It’s always important to offer these programs to get, one, free things out there for the community, (and) two is to get them outdoors,” and Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia. “The city as a whole has these fantabulous trails, and we’re just trying to utilize it and to make sure people are aware of what they have in the city.”