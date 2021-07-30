GUSHER: For a new way offered by Longview ISD to let parents track their children’s bus rides. District trustees recently approved purchasing a student tracking application called Z-Pass at a cost of $37,827 from Zonar Systems of Austin. LISD is one of the first districts in East Texas to implement such a system, officials said. “We will put card scanners on every bus, and parents that have kids that ride the bus will have to download the Zonar Z Pass app so that they can get instant notifications of when their kid gets on the bus and gets off the bus,” said district spokesman Francisco Rojas. Before the start of fall classes, every student who rides a bus will receive a card, which they will scan as they board. When that happens, a parent will be notified immediately through the app of the location of the bus and the time. The system is free for families to use, and the district said families who would not like to participate can opt out.
GUSHER: For the gift of life to a Virginia boy by a Spring Hill High School graduate. Ann Hollas, who was a multi-sport athlete at Spring Hill before playing volleyball at Stephen F. Austin State University, signed up for a national bone marrow donor registry as a college freshman in 2016. She told us said she didn’t think about it again until April 2020, when she got a call saying she was a potential match for a 6-year-old boy. Hollas ended up being a donor for Cooper Muncy, and earlier this year, she was able to contact the Muncy family and accepted their invitation to meet. Stories such as these show the importance of programs such as Be the Match, which provide life-saving marrow donations to patients across the country. For information, go to bethematch.org .
GUSHER: For the continued efforts by Arts!Longview to bring attention to the city’s cultural district. Another utility box wrapper at the corner of Green Street and Marshall Avenue was installed this past week, part of a larger initiative funded through a $70,000 matching grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. Officials with Arts!Longview said earlier this year that 16 utility box wrappers along with 165 street light banners, 75 sign toppers, two to three entryway monuments and several building murals were planned throughout the cultural district, which includes downtown Longview and extends south to LeTourneau University to encompass the Belcher Center.
GUSHER: For a new beginning for what was the Gladewater Opry in downtown Gladewater. Jackson Foltyn, an Elvis tribute artist, bought the building with plans to reopen it as an entertainment venue by the end of the year. The future of the building was in question after the last show was staged there in March. The venue started off as a movie theater, the Ritz, from 1932-36 and then The Cozy. As the Gladewater Opry, the building was home to a country music show each Saturday night, along with other special events. Foltyn, who lives in the Dallas area, says he’s moving to East Texas and renovating the building, where he plans to stage Elvis shows, mainstream musicals and plays and much more. He said his goal is to make Gladewater “a destination for tourists to come in.” Foltyn plans to renovate the building and hopes to hold the first show in time for the holidays. He also says the venue will get a new name for its new beginning. We look forward to seeing the former Gladewater Opry again welcome entertainers and guests.