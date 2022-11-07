DUSTER: Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Longview police this past week arrested a Judson Middle School student in connection to a threat against that campus as well as against Foster Middle School. For anyone keeping count, it’s the seventh arrest this school year of a student related to threats against local campuses. It’s also the fourth arrest involving a Longview ISD student. (The other three are related to incidents at Pine Tree ISD campuses.) Folks, we’ll repeat what we’ve said before, but this really needs to come from parents to their children. School districts are cracking down on threats made against students, teachers or anything else related to their campuses. If there’s ever been a time for students to restrain and filter what comes of their mouths or what they post on social media, it’s now.
GUSHER: For today’s opening of the renovated Broughton Recreation Center. The facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview has undergone about $6 million worth of updates, almost all of it funded by the city’s 2018 bond package. The more than 40-year-old building has received a new gymnasium; improved façade; entrance renovations; added windows for natural light; renovated meeting spaces; bigger parking lot; new pavilion and splash pad and much more. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron told us one of the goals of the renovations was to make the community recreation center “inviting.” “We want it to be recognizable as you drive by, respectful of the area, instill community pride, encourage participation, continue to be primarily youth oriented,” he said. “We wanted to maximize the use of the facility, bring in natural light, be more efficient, have an open feel and have a community center feel rather than a recreation or exercise facility.” After today’s opening to the public, a ribbon cutting also is planned in the future once all the furniture for the facility arrives.
DUSTER: For the low early voting turnout in Gregg County. Figures provided late Thursday showed 19.481 of Gregg County’s 73,956 registered voters had cast a ballot from Oct. 24 through that day, which is a little more than 26% turnout. By comparison, during the same early voting period for the 2018 midterms, 23,534 out of 69,321 registered voters had cast a ballot, or 33.9%. Whatever the reason for the dip in balloting compared with four years ago, we urge residents to find their nearest polling location on Election Day and cast their vote. The contested races on Tuesday’s ballot will determine the highest offices of state government as well as Gregg County’s representative in Congress.
GUSHER: For a $375,000 grant awarded to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity that will help the nonprofit organization’s efforts to improve rural homes in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. The Housing Preservation Grant grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide up to 15 repairs beginning this month, according to NET Habitat officials. Those repairs including focusing on correcting health and safety hazards in the homes of lower-income elderly residents, persons with disabilities and military veterans in rural areas. To apply for home repair assistance, contribute, or volunteer, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or (903) 236-0900.
GUSHER: For the first school production in Hallsville High School’s new Performing Arts Center. Students and staff at the campus have reason for excitement. The $13.8-million facility, which is part of a $55 million bond package approved in 2019, was finished this summer and held its first major event during the district’s convocation ceremony in August. The Hallsville High School Theatre Department performed the musical “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday and Saturday. “We opened the semester with convocation being in there, but this is the first big grand event in the performing arts center, which is exciting,” said high school’s theater director Shalem Carr. “It’s a long time coming that we’ve needed it.”