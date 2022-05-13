DUSTER: For a failed deal — again — that would have meant the development of a long-vacant piece of property at Estes Parkway and Interstate 20 in Longview. The Longview Economic Development Corp. had a $2 million contract with Verdad Real Estate to buy the 6.62 acres. That contract had been pending since this past year. But the company backed out after it was unable to get the vehicle access it needed at the property. The land previously was home to a gas station as well as a hotel before LEDCO eventually bought the property in 2013 and demolished the structures in preparation to eventually market it. A previous deal to sell the property also fell through in 2015. We know LEDCO isn’t giving up in its efforts to sell the land, and we look forward to seeing this South Longview eyesore turned into something other than an empty spot.
GUSHER: For the return of the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. The annual initiative provides incentives for children to sharpen their reading skills over the summer — as well as lots of free activities for families. As Library Director Jennifer Eldridge told us, children who don’t regularly pick up a book can “slide back” on their reading ability, and we agree. “If you’re already reading at home, you might as well come to the library because we have a lot of cool incentives,” she said. The library will hold the official Summer Reading Club kickoff party 10 a.m. to noon June 3 at the Eastman Library Plaza. For information about the club or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 .
GUSHER: For the start of “the grandest, most visionary project in 150 years of Kilgore.” Mayor Ronnie Spradlin might not have been exaggerating about the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center. The facility, which had its groundbreaking this past week, will include new teaching and lab space for Kilgore College as well as an expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center to provide more health care services and health education opportunities, according to Kilgore College. Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College are collaborating on the development. Construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million grant, revenues from the center and funding from the hospital foundation. This is a great project not only for Kilgore but for all surrounding communities, as well.
GUSHER: For new life at an iconic location for a former Longview restaurant. Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, a “Mexicajun” restaurant chain, plans to move into the old Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House building on East Marshall Avenue in Longview. We’re glad to know the building that was home to Johnny Cace’s for decades before it closed in 2015 will be used again.
GUSHER: For a new chapter in the more than 100-year-old history of the former Jarvis Christian College — now Jarvis Christian University. Jarvis Christian held a ceremony Saturday at its Hawkins campus to celebrate the name change. The transition means the school can offer expanded degree programs, which is a benefit to East Texans seeking more higher education choices.