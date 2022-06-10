GUSHER: For the variety of programs available to keep Longview-area children’s minds and bodies active this summer. One of those programs is the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club, which offers a host of free activities through July. That included a performance Wednesday by The Dallas Puppet Theater. The club also offers prizes to give youngsters an incentive to pick up a book on their summer breaks. For information or to register for the Summer Reading Club, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 . And the Longview Museum of Fine Arts is among a host of organizations with a calendar of summer classes. The museum offers the classes through end the end of July as part of its Youth Education & Summer Art Program. For information and a schedule of classes, go to lmfa.org .
GUSHER: For a continued partnership between the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview and law enforcement agencies, school districts and other entities. The Martin House is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. It serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties. Martin House officials as well as representatives from various agencies gathered this past week to renew a partnership agreement. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said Martin House is “a great partner to law enforcement,” adding that the organization does a great job with forensic interviews and making sure children get the help they need. For information, visit themartinhousecac.org .
GUSHER: For progress in preparing the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ new home for its planned 2024 move. Museum officials announced in February 2021 that the museum on Tyler Street would relocate in the building that formerly housed Longview National and Regions Bank at the corner of Methvin and Fredonia streets. Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek told us the museum has hired architects to design the renovated interior of the spacious building, with the goal to turn it into a “world-class art museum.” Some construction already has started. “I’m excited because there’s nothing like this here in Longview,” Jehorek said. “Frankly, there’s nothing like that in a 200-mile radius of us.” The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is accepting donations for its project, and naming opportunities are available. For information, visit lmfa.org. To follow the renovation progress, visit the museum on Instagram at @lmfa.
GUSHER: For the highest honor achieved in Girl Scouts by a recent Pine Tree High School graduate. Abby Short, 17, recently completed her Girl Scouts Gold Award project through installing a glass recycling center outside the Longview Mall. According to the Girl Scouts website, the Gold Award can be earned by “developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.” Congratulations to Abby on the culmination of her years of work in Troop 1015, and we wish her the best as she starts her studies in the fall at Oklahoma State University.