GUSHER: For an agreement between Gregg County and Community Healthcore that will improve mental health care and assessments of jail inmates. This past week, commissioners approved a contract with Community Healthcore that will supply a nurse practitioner to provide psychiatric services either in person or though video up to four hours per week. The contract cost is $95 per hour. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said it’s the first time the county will have a mid-level provider who can recommend psychiatric medication. The Community Healthcore employee also will be able to help speed the process of getting inmates into a state psychiatric hospital, if needed. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt summed up the benefits of the agreement. “Overall, it’s better for the people that are in need of mental health before they can go to a state hospital while they wait in jail,” he told us. “We can go ahead and start to prescribe (medication) now while they’re waiting.”
GUSHER: For a local artist who is using her talents to help her community. Diedra Long Camp has teamed with Women’s Health Boutique owner Vicki Jones to raffle off one of her paintings, with the proceeds going to the boutique’s Hope For All Fund. The Women’s Health Boutique in Longview sells wigs, mastectomy bras, breast prosthesis, compression garments, breast pumps, maternity needs and more. The Hope For All Fund was started by Jones to help customers who couldn’t afford items. Camp’s 18-inch by 24-inch painting titled “Surrender to Victory” shows a mannequin — based on one in Jones’ store — in an outfit with wings and a storm brewing in the background while sunlight shines in the foreground. Raffle ticket prices are one for $5, five for $20 or as many as a person wishes to purchase, and the official raffle drawing for the painting is set 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Women’s Health Boutique at 605 N. Sixth St. After it’s presented to the winner, Camp will start selling 16-inch by 20-inch prints of the piece on her website. From the sale of each print, $20 will go to the Hope For All Fund indefinitely, she said. Raffle tickets can be purchased at diedralong campart.com/surrender-to-victory .
GUSHER: For the opening of The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute at the NorthPark campus in Longview. Construction on the $35 million project began in July 2021 to transform the existing Institute for Healthy Living into the new institute. The new facility is great news for East Texans in need of orthopedic care. Christus officials previously said the new campus aims to offer one centralized location for patients in every step of the orthopedic healing process, including an initial physician visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.
GUSHER: For the latest Longview park set for renovations as part of the 2018 bond package. Almost $1 million will be spent at Spring Hill Park to update its splash pad, replace the pavilion and add a walking trail. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said at a meeting this past week that of $24.71 million allocated for parks upgrades in the 2018 bond package, about $3 million remains for renovations at three parks: Spring Hill, Rollins and one section of McWhorter. Improvements to our city parks benefit all residents and install community pride, and we’re pleased to see the renovations in their final stretch.