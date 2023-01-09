GUSHER: For the renewed focus on solving the 31-year-old disappearance of Kelly Wilson. The 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior left work Jan. 5, 1992, from what was a video store in downtown Gilmer and was never seen again. A group of people, including the original Gilmer police investigator, were charged in her disappearance, but those charges later were dismissed. A recent podcast called “Devil Town” has helped bring new attention to the case, and a candlelight vigil was held this past week in Gilmer. During the vigil, Gilmer Police Chief Lana Davidson said the “Devil Town” podcast hasn’t resulted in an “abnormal” number of tips about Wilson, but it was good because it put the case back on people’s minds. “We’ve put fresh eyes on it,” she told Wilson’s mother, Cathy Carlson, and she said the police department has never stopped investigating any leads it received. Contact Upshur County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-396-3351.
GUSHER: For a White Oak man’s 50 years of firefighting service. Tommy Graves, 68, recently was honored by the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department . Graves said since he was 18, he has served the department in numerous roles, including firefighter, fire captain and eventually fire marshal for 23 years before retiring from that position in 2007. He said his duties have ranged from doing fire reports, arson investigation, building inspection, fire safety code enforcement and confirming the presence of fire lanes where needed. Graves said he’s had memorable experiences during his years of service — “Some of it’s good and some of it’s very bad, and you ‘gotta have the strength to handle that.” Congratulations to Graves on his milestone, and good luck to him on his goal to continue serving five more years.
GUSHER: For the opening of Hallsville ISD’s West Elementary School. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this past week, and students began using the campus Thursday. The school inside the Longview city limits was built as part of a $55 million district bond package in 2019. The 91,362-square-foot campus on East Loop 281 near the Page Road intersection had a construction cost of about $27 million. Hallsville ISD officials determined several years ago that a third campus was needed to alleviate overcrowding issues at Hallsville North and East elementary schools. “We’re very excited to have this new building because we’ve had quite a bit of growth. This was a long time coming,” Superintendent John Martin said at this past week’s ceremony.
GUSHER: For a partnership between the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview that aims to provide patients and other visitors with added health benefits. A Healing Garden Art Museum officially opened this past month at the medical facility and showcases about 30 pieces of regional art on loan from the museum, according to Christus Vice President of Operations Jim Gaton. “We recognize the value of art and the impact it can have on those in our care,” said Todd Hancock, Christus Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO. “We are thrilled that we can partner with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts to provide these great displays.” The selections of artwork, from the 1930s to present, line both sides of a hallway near the Good Shepherd emergency room entrance and just outside of the hospital’s Healing Garden. The display will be replaced about every six months with more pieces from the museum’s 1,200-piece permanent collection, according to Museum Executive Director and Curator of Exhibits Tiffany Jehorek.