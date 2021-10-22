GUSHER: For the opening of a new Longview facility that aims to provide quality cardiovascular care to East Texas patients. The Christus Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute began operations this week next door to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Construction on the $8.5 million center began in January. Officials said some of the benefits to heart patients include less travel, more convenient access to comprehensive care and same day diagnosis and treatment. Also, patients will be able to go into the facility for outpatient procedures, have them done in the office and go home the same day, meaning hospital stays are avoided, officials added. And the Christus facility is the first of two new cardiovascular care centers opening this year. Longview Regional Medical Center in May started a $4.4 million project to expand and renovate its cardiac care service areas. Both of these projects are great news for East Texans seeking first-class heart care.
GUSHER: For a long overdue honor that went to a World War II veteran from Longview. James Lindsey, 97, and other Merchant Marines recently were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their service during the war. Merchant Marines delivered cargo and maintained supply lines to U.S. troops in the Atlantic and Pacific during WWII. Lindsey told us that after the war ended, he and his fellow Merchant Marines were “left out of everything. We weren’t even allowed in the ‘welcome home’ parade.” It’s a certainty that the valor of these veterans who helped make sure troops had adequate supplies should have been recognized long ago. We applaud Lindsey and his fellow Merchant Marines for their vitally important service to help the U.S. win WWII.
GUSHER: For a remote learning program recently approved by the Longview ISD board in response to the recently passed Senate Bill 15. The district’s new Virtual Academy is set to begin in January and will be available by application for qualifying students in grades three through 12. The program is designed to be available only for a couple of years to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district. The academy also comes with requirements for prospective students, including an “A” and “B” yearly average grade in core curriculum classes in the 2020-21 school year and a grade of “meets” or better on the reading and math portions of the STAAR tests in 2021 or 2021 beginning of year assessment. This is a great option for families who continue to have COVID-19 safety concerns, and we applaud Longview ISD for offering it.
GUSHER: For an honor earned by Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP Elementary School. U.S. News & World Report named the campus among the top five elementary schools in Texas in its inaugural ranking. Hudson PEP, which admits students through a testing process, also is the only campus in the top 10 in a largely economically-disadvantaged community. Additionally, Hudson PEP ranked as the No. 2 magnet elementary school in Texas. U.S News & World Report cited 95% of students at the school scoring at or above the proficient level for math and 89% scoring at or above that level for reading as key components to the overall score. Hudson PEP long has been an educational gem in East Texas, and the latest accolade only supports that.