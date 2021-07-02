GUSHER: For the demise of a bill in the recently ended Texas legislative session that would have endangered plans for a Gap Inc. distribution center in Longview. State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, spoke about the measure at a recent town hall meeting, saying the legislation was “detrimental” to his district that includes Gregg and Upshur counties. Earlier this year, the Longview Economic Development Corp., Longview City Council and Gregg County commissioners approved incentives to lure a Gap Inc. e-commerce and distribution center to the city. The incentives are tied to requirements that Gap Inc. invests $140 million to build its 850,000-square-foot center in Longview and employ a minimum average of 255 people in 2022 and ramping up to 1,222 by 2026. House Bill 4072 would have changed how companies pay sales taxes for online sales and would have funneled funds to the city where an item is delivered instead of the city where the item was manufactured or shipped. Some of the incentives for Gap Inc. are tied to sales tax revenues. We applaud Dean and his efforts to kill the measure, which would have dealt a blow not only to the Gap Inc. deal, but to future economic development projects in the Longview area.
GUSHER: For an influx of state funding to schools that offer Career and Technical Education programs. A representative of the Texas Association of Rural Schools told area administrators this past week that districts in Region 7, which includes the Longview area, are the “big winner.” He added that districts in Region 7 that offer CTE programs are set to receive an additional $14 million in revenue after action taken by the Legislature. The takeaway from that news is not only are CTE programs a practical benefit to students seeking a career right out of high school, but they also can trigger additional state funding for schools. That’s a win-win.
GUSHER: For the upcoming makeover of part of Longview’s trail system. The City Council this past week approved awarding a $1.1 million contract to Reynolds & Kay of Tyler for the complete reconstruction of Cargill Long Trail. The project is part of the 2018 bond package, and the work has a price tag of $1.1 million, which is under the $1.25 million budget. The trail was built with asphalt, and it will be rebuilt with that material, even though most other Longview trails are concrete. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said that’s because asphalt is a softer running surface, and it’s a benefit for the city to offer a variety of surfaces with its trail system. The project is set to be complete by early next year, and we can’t wait to go for a stroll.
GUSHER: For new murals that bring beauty to downtown Longview and more recognition to the city’s cultural district. The first mural, which is completed, pays tribute to the late artist Anup Bhandari. It was privately funded and appears on a wall at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Pelaia Plaza. A dedication for the mural was held at Thursday’s ArtWalk. Two others in the works are funded by a Texas Commission on the Arts grant. One, which features native East Texas flowers, is being painted on a wall of The Landmark Social on East Methvin Street, while the second with a music theme is on the Longview Symphony Orchestra’s office space on West Methvin Street. Arts!Longview has funding available for one additional mural, and the organization is looking for a building that would like to have one painted on an exterior wall. We applaud not only the beautification of downtown buildings through these mural projects, but the awareness they bring to Longview’s cultural district.