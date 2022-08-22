GUSHER: For the return of students to East Texas classrooms. A new school year brings new opportunities for success — but also challenges. We’re pleased to hear district officials talk about the focus put on campus security and the steps taken to ensure the safety of students. Some of those measures include staff training and campus safety audits performed by law enforcement agencies. Although the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has increased the attention on security, student safety has always been an emphasis at Longview-area districts, and we expect that to continue.
GUSHER: For the latest additions of public art in Longview’s Cultural Arts District. The nonprofit organization Arts!Longview, which manages the Cultural Arts District, installed two sculptures recently — one called ““Pegasus IV: Liftoff” in front of City Hall and another titled “Life is a Balancing Act” in front of the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University. “These sculptures are part of our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing our community through the arts,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. “We hope both pieces will serve as inspiration for those in our community and beyond.” Arts!Longview was able to fund the pieces, as well as a sculpture installed in July in front of the Longview Public Library, through grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the The Rosa May Griffin Foundation.
GUSHER: For the progress of major renovations at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview. Updates at Broughton, which have a cost of about $5.7 million, started in June 2021. Work includes updates to the facility’s entry; construction of an additional gymnasium; and extra parking and updates to current facilities. In addition, Broughton’s park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and a plaza for hosting outdoor events. Longview Parks Director Scott Caron told us all renovations are on track to be completed by the fall. He added that, as of this past week, the parking lot, paving and landscaping still needed work before a walk-through can be done at the center. ”Typically, when we get to this point (in a project), we do a walk-through and ... identify all of the outstanding items and issues that need to be completed by the contractor,” he said. “Depending on how many items that are left, it can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months.” We’re excited to see community members again be able to use the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard originally built in 1978.
DUSTER: For the supply chain issues that have delayed the construction of the new Longview Police Department headquarters. The new facility, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2018. In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility. Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, said this past week that the project is about 65 percent finished and isn’t expected to be complete until spring 2023. Chumbley said that, in March, a portion of the project was stalled as supply chain issues caused delays for roofing materials. He said the same problems are still occurring months later. Delays such as these have plagued numerous construction projects during the past months, and it’s unclear when the supply issues will be resolved.