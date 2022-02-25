GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the measure of closure brought to Longview women with the identification of remains as their missing mother. But duster for the lingering questions about the case. Authorities this week confirmed the remains found in December in a car off a Kilgore-area road belonged to Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, who was missing since October 2019. Officials have not said how Rodriguez died, although they said after she disappeared that criminal activity could be involved. Sisters Lita Walker and Frances Rodriguez told us this week that the ID of their mother’s body is “light at the end of the tunnel” and will help move them and the rest of their family toward healing and closure. Walker and Rodriguez said a public memorial will be planned in the future. And even though the full mystery of their mother’s disappearance has yet to be solved, “the justice system will do what they need to do,” Rodriguez said. We hope the case is solved sooner rather than later so that justice can indeed be done for Rosemary Rodriguez and her family.
GUSHER: For the success of the latest project from the LoboView Film Club at Longview High School. The student-produced seven-minute movie, “You’re So Annoying,” placed in the top six out of 700 campuses in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival and brought home numerous accolades from the recent Main Street Film Festival in Carthage. This isn’t the first time we’ve been impressed by the film club’s work, and we wish the students continued success. To watch “You’re So Annoying,” go to tinyurl.com/youresoannoying .
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the increase in in-person early voting in Gregg County for Tuesday’s primary but a duster for mail-in ballots returned because of missing ID information. Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs told us Monday that 2,818 people cast an in-person ballot in the first week of early voting. That’s more than the same time period for the primaries in the last two midterm elections in 2018 and 2014. But Briggs also told us 65 mail-in ballots had been rejected because of incorrect or missing identification numbers related to changes mandated by Senate Bill 1. The new state election law approved this past year by the Legislature requires voters to put an identification number on their application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself. The identifying number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number. If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected. Today is the last chance to cast an early vote before Tuesday’s primary. For information on polling locations and times, go to tinyurl.com/greggearlyvote .
GUSHER: For free classes offered at Longview’s East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy aimed at helping adults improve their job skills and find employment. The academy at 519 W. South St. holds the classes 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Classes include basic blueprint reading; an introduction to precision tools and measurements; an intro to marching tools and mechanical processes and more. Academy Director Jody Sanders told us the free classes fill a “critical” need in the community to teach adults basic skills that can help them gain quality employment. There are no prerequisites or certain required criteria to attend, and Sanders said even people without high school diplomas can register. To register for the classes, call (903) 803-5980.