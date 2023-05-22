GUSHER: For the honorees at this past week’s Giants of Law Enforcement banquet in Longview. The annual event, hosted by the Longview Centurion Club, is an opportunity for officers and other law enforcement personnel in Gregg County to be recognized for their dedication and hard work. The banquet also is a great way to punctuate National Police Week, which recognizes the sacrifice made by law enforcement nationwide.
GUSHER: For an impending solution to parking headaches at a popular Longview park. The City Council recently approved a budget amendment of $300,000 to add a lot with 24 parking spaces on Meadowbrook Drive for Guthrie Park, which frequently has packed pickleball courts. In November, then-Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron recommended working with Stantec Consulting Services to develop a plan to address the parking issue and determine how much it would cost. Stantec’s study was reviewed by city staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which recommended the additional spaces be built. Eight existing parking spots will remain on Tupelo Drive.
GUSHER: For the expanding variety of activities and educational opportunities offered by the Longview Public Library. The library recently held its first acting classes, one for people of all ages and one for seniors. The classes were led by library staff member Carla Hallock, who has degrees in theater and acting. The library has expanded its class offering to include cybersecurity, arts and crafts and much more — more reasons it’s a valuable community resource for families.
DUSTER: For the arrest of a Lone Star man in a fatal Longview crash. Police say a car driven by Hunter Tiegert, 22, crashed into a building early May 13 in downtown Longview, killing a passenger, Sydney Van Rijn, 23, of Longview. A report filed by police indicated Tigert admitted he had been drinking alcohol before the wreck, and officers saw beer in his vehicle. It’s old news by now, but drinking and driving makes zero sense.