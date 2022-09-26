GUSHER: For a Pine Tree High School senior’s accomplishment of becoming a National Merit Semifinalist. Noah Sims, 17, is the only Semifinalist in the Longview area and has an opportunity to become a National Merit Scholar. Noah is among about 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide — less than 1% of high school seniors. That’s an impressive feat. Noah said he wants to major in either computer science or computer programming in college and is hoping a National Merit scholarship will provide a full ride. Good luck to him as he begins exploring his future after high school.
GUSHER: For an initiative by Longview Community Ministries to start a mobile food pantry. The nonprofit organization is working to renovate a used, 14-passenger bus to be used as part of its new College Connection Program and elsewhere. The college program targets the three campuses in Longview — Kilgore College-Longview, LeTourneau University and the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center — with monthly distributions of produce, canned goods, meal starters, meat, snacks and other items. The motivation for adding the van came from Griffin Day, a former Longview Community Ministries employee who passed way in June. “In addition to the college campuses, Griffin’s vision was to also take (the mobile pantry) to parks and churches,” and to senior residents’ homes, said Kristi Buckrell, the nonprofit organization’s executive director. Longview Community Ministries does great work in our city, helping the neediest of our residents, and this latest program will enhance those efforts.
GUSHER: For a $145,000 grant earned by Longview Partners in Prevention’s Aspire Mentoring Program. Formerly known as Forever Friends and Co-Pilots, the program aims to connect adult mentors with local youth. It was able to receive the grant from the Youth Collaboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after achieving a goal of 100 mentor and mentee matches in a year-and-a-half time frame. Stephanie Adams, Aspire Mentoring Program administrator, said the money has been used for events that brought mentors and mentees closer.
GUSHER: For continued savings to Gregg County from how indigent defense cases are handled. Commissioners recently approved $72,000 annual contracts for four attorneys, with each contract coming with a caseload of up to 450 per year, which equals to fewer than 40 cases a month. The contract amount has remained the same since 2019. Before 2019, the county appointed attorneys to handle indigent defense cases who then charged for their time. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us the change to contractual agreements has saved the county about $400,000. Stoudt added that the change was able to cap the cost of indigent defense fees and eliminate the county being “at the mercy of the attorneys charging fees.”