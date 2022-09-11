GUSHER: For recent movement in two Longview commercial development projects. Brookshire Grocery Co. recently purchased less than an acre of land at the intersection of Fourth Street and Eastman Road that is adjacent to almost 8 acres the company acquired in 2015. Although Brookshire’s purpose in buying the land isn’t clear, it certainly appears the company is moving forward with building what, in 2015, was plans for a “flagship store.” Meanwhile, activity is picking up at a 42-acre development at Eastman Road and Loop 281 called The Crossing at Main and Main. Construction has started on a new location for Jack’s Natural Foods, and permitting has begun for Cargo, a new restaurant that will be built near an existing retention pond that features a fountain. In addition, HealthCARE Express is expected to locate on a recently constructed cul de sac in the property, and a new apartment complex is planned there, as well.
GUSHER: For the annual 9/11 event held by Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Longview to recognize first responders. This was the 20th year the center welcomed members of the Longview police and fire departments, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and others to partake in breakfast. “We started this the first year after 9/11 because it was such a devastating event, and we decided we wanted to do something here in Longview to support our first responders, so we came up with this idea, and it just took off,” said Business Development Officer Candace Read. The gesture hasn’t gone unappreciated. Lt. David Falco of the sheriff’s office said Highland Pines “has always been really supportive of us, and we’re supportive of them, as well. It’s an opportunity for us to have contact with the public and people who support us, and we can support them back.”
DUSTER AND GUSHER: A duster for parking woes at Longview’s Guthrie Park, which is luring crowds mostly because of its popular pickleball courts. But a gusher for city officials seeking to solve the problem. The park at the intersection of Tupelo and Meadowbrook drives also has a basketball court, fields for soccer and a disc golf course. The city was forced to install a “no parking” sign to help people “make a safe turn” at an intersection, said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron. He told us previously that the city was aware of the parking problem and is looking at possible solutions. Caron said at Thursday’s City Council meeting that a temporary fix in the form of extending the parking lot has been considered as well as the potential costs. He said the parks department also has reached out to businesses nearby to see if their parking lots could be utilized. We hope a solution is found soon for the residents who frequent the park.
GUSHER: For the return of a World War II soldier’s dog tag to a Longview relative. Private 1st Class John Henry Williams of Lindale drove supply trucks during the war before he returned to East Texas. He died of tuberculosis in 1950 at age 25. Exactly how Williams’ dog tag ended up on a beach in France is a mystery. It was found this past year by a couple walking near a D-Day landing beach memorial before eventually being returned to Williams’ nephew, Willie Clark of Longview. Clark, who also is a veteran, was appreciative of the effort made to return the memento of his family’s long history of military service: “Thank you ... for taking the time ... to get this back to his people.”