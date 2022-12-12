DUSTER: For high flu activity in the Longview area and shortages of drugs that can treat it. One of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was widespread use of masks and increased handwashing and other hygiene practices. That helped keep the last couple of flu seasons mild in the Longview area. Fast forward to 2022, and it’s uncommon to see folks wearing masks at the grocery store or elsewhere in public. That means flu cases again have rebounded. Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 pharmacist and co-owner Shawn Sams told us his store has been seeing a lot of flu-related activity, from customers getting vaccinations to filling flu-related prescriptions. “Most of what I’m seeing reported is Type A — the more severe, aggressive flu bug,” he said. Sams also said he’s seen a shortage in medications that can help treat the flu and other respiratory infections, attributing that shortage to a combination of factors including COVID-related supply chain disruptions.
GUSHER: For the variety of holiday and Christmas-related events in downtown Longview. The Christmas season is always a great time to take a trip downtown, and this year is no exception. Recent events have included the Living History Christmas at the Gregg County Historical Museum, Breakfast With Santa at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and this past week’s ArtWalk. Upcoming on the calendar is the Holly Jolly Cocoa Social hosted by Visit Longview and Longview Main Street set 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17. The event at the Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St., will include holiday drinks and refreshments and in-person voting for the business and residential holiday decorating contests. But you don’t need a special event to stop downtown, as streets, businesses and Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets are decorated with holiday cheer.
GUSHER: For money awarded to East Texas nonprofit organizations from the T.J. and LaVerne Plunkett Foundation. Fifteen groups received a total of $110,000, including $5,000 to Family Promise of Longview to help with rent and utility assistance for families. Executive Director Doris Ramaly said her organization has seen a significant increase during the past months of families needing this type of help. “This grant will be put to use immediately,” Ramaly said. “Thanks to this grant, we will provide up to $1,000 per family to those that are at risk or on the verge of homelessness. In addition to funds, we will provide clients’ money management training (and) life skills ...” Other Gregg County nonprofit groups receiving grants from the foundation are Rahab’s Retreat & Ranch to help with general operations; Salvation Army of Longview for its commodities closet and food pantry; and the Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation for general operating support for the 2023 season.
GUSHER: For the growth of a tenant in Longview’s North Business Park. iClassPro moved into the business park in 2017 and employed 39 people. The company now has 73 employees as it undergoes a $1.25 million expansion. iClassPro also has plans to build an additional 10,000-square-foot building and expects to hire 25 additional people in the next year and another 20 in 2024.