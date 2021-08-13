GUSHER: For five years of Longview World of Wonders having its home on Tyler Street downtown. The hands-on children’s discovery center recently celebrated its fifth birthday as a brick-and-mortar destination in downtown Longview, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We continue to be amazed by the ways in which LongviewWOW challenges, teaches and inspires its visitors — those who are young and … not so young. But LongviewWOW has existed for well more than five years. Prior to moving into its building, driven dreamers revitalized the idea of bringing a children’s discovery center to the city by organizing events as a museum without walls. With hard work and perseverance, the first organizers kept at it. We are so glad that they did and that many more have joined to make the museum what it is today. Happy birthday, Longview World of Wonders, and here’s to many more.
DUSTER and GUSHER: Duster for a fire this past weekend that tore through Nichsolson Paint & Wallcovering on High Street in downtown Longview and did heavy damage to neighboring Tatum Music on High Street. Three firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze. Officials are investigating the fire as arson and have arrested a suspect. We await the outcome of court proceedings for the suspect, but we are disappointed about the situation. But a gusher for the community’s response to assist Tatum Music owner Doice Grant in the fire’s aftermath. Grant told us on Monday that the business suffered a good deal of smoke and water damage, though it did not lose all its horns. Grant said salvageable stock was in the process of being moved and that the business would reopen from a building on South High Street. He said “hundreds and hundreds” of people offered their help with volunteers helping him “around the block.” He also said, “It’s a blessing to be in East Texas.” And what a blessing it is.
DUSTER: For conditions that led to at least four Longview restaurants recently closing — we hope temporarily — or making adjustments to their services. Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill said it was closing its Tyler Street restaurant “due to no staff.” The sign said the business would reopen Tuesday, but that was not the case when we stopped by. Just down the street, Judd’s Downtown had a chalkboard sign out front that said it is serving to-go orders only and that guests must call ahead to place an order. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed its dining rooms at the Gilmer Road and Fourth Street restaurants “due to staffing challenges,” though drive-thru, curbside and delivery options remain. We don’t know the ins and outs of what led to the changes, and we understand sometimes businesses must make adjustments. Still, we look forward to a time that brings more stability in business — even as a third wave of COVID-19 cases is upon us.
GUSHER: For everyone involved in recreating a Veterans of Foreign Wars post experience for Frank Hajart, a 77-year-old resident of Parkview on Hollybrook in Longview. Hajart, who served in Vietnam, had grown extremely fond of the now-closed VFW 1183. He used to go and sing karaoke sometimes not returning home until 1 a.m. In the first of the center’s “Living the Dream” events, a group turned its dining area into a VFW experience. From the look at Hajart’s face as he sang karaoke and danced, the event’s mission was accomplished. We applaud the effort and how it oh-so-clearly made his day.