GUSHER: For a series of community meetings scheduled by Longview ISD for residents to ask questions about the bond package on May’s ballot. Trustees are hosting the meetings at campuses throughout the district. Officials previously said the $229 million bond package would fund significant renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new career and technical education facility, an extracurricular events center, new early childhood campus and various other repairs and facility updates. Officials also have said the bond would not raise residents’ property taxes. The remaining meetings are scheduled 6 p.m. Monday in the Ned E. Williams STEAM Academy library; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnston-McQueen Elementary School library; 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School library; and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Forest Park Middle School cafeteria.
GUSHER: For the return this past week of two favorite Longview events. The spring ArtWalk brought a record number of participating artists to the streets of downtown, along with music, vendors, food and lots more that displayed our city’s creative energy. And the Longview PRCA Rodeo again packed the Longview Rodeo Arena with barrel racing, calf roping, bull riding and lots more action. While we have to wait a full year for the rodeo’s return to town, the next ArtWalk is scheduled July 7. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .
GUSHER: For an event at a Longview assistant living facility honoring a retired police lieutenant. April 8 was proclaimed as “James Everett Nelson Day” in Longview, as current police officials and others spoke at an event at Parkview on Hollybrook as Nelson and his wife, Kathy, listened in the audience. Parkview Activities Director Andrea Ziegler said the “This Is Your Life” event was part of Parkview’s Vibrant Life Inspires program, which showcases what the facility’s residents have accomplished in their lives. James Nelson started his tenure with the Longview Police Department in 1978 and retired in 2003. “(James Nelson) spent a large portion of his career in criminal investigations, which led to a reputation throughout the department and the district attorney’s office,” police Capt. Ben Kemper said at Friday’s event. “His tenacity for finding the facts and ability to write thorough investigations led to his investigative style being the model for others.” We applaud Nelson and the legacy he left in local law enforcement.
GUSHER: For a new Longview support group for brain injury survivors. Members of the Pilot Club of Longview said, previously, people had to drive to Tyler, where the closest similar group met. The kickoff meeting for the Longview Brain Injury Support Group was Tuesday, and meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway in Longview. Pilot Club member and Longview resident Mary Stuart said she has been driving to Tyler for the support group. Stuart had a sudden brain aneurysm six years ago that left her recovering in a hospital for months. She told us the Longview group was needed. “I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t have the one in Tyler just because I thought I was losing my mind after the brain injury after I got home,” she said. “You realize you’re not alone. That’s the thing that I want to get across.”