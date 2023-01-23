GUSHER: For an honor received by a LeTourneau University professor and student. LeTourneau senior Adriana Cisneros Emerson and Professor Isabella Cavalcanti Junqueira received The Hatfield Prize from the Center for Public Justice. Cisneros Emerson told us she will examine the social issues surrounding human trafficking and how East Texas can improve its anti-trafficking partnerships as well as how to best serve trafficking victims and help them reintegrate into society.
GUSHER: For a future traffic signal at a busy Longview intersection. The City Council recently approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for installation of the signal at Magnolia Lane and McCann Road (Spur 63.) The project, at a cost of $252,000, is part of this year’s Longview Capital Improvement Program. Residents we spoke to on Magnolia said it’s common for motorists to use a nearby street as a cut through to get to Ruthlynn Drive, which already has a signal with McCann. The new signal should alleviate the problem and make the whole area safer.
GUSHER: For the 150th anniversary of a Gregg County city. Gladewater has birthday events planned throughout 2023, which started Saturday evening with Night at the Museum at The Gladewater Museum. Gladewater was established in 1873 when the Texas Pacific Railroad (now Union Pacific Railroad) started expanding past Longview, and the town also became part of the East Texas Oil Boom in 1930. If you haven’t visited the Antique Capital of East Texas recently, it’s worth your time to take a short drive down U.S. 80 and see what it has to offer.
GUSHER: For the full-ride college scholarship awarded to a Pine Tree ISD senior. Asyiah Bray will be the first generation of her family to attend college when she heads to Rice University in the fall. Bray received the scholarship through QuestBridge, which is a national nonprofit organization that connects low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education, according to its website. “By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented, low-income students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities,” the organization said in a statement. Bray said she plans to pursue a bioscience degree at Rice.
GUSHER: For start of construction of a new Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 3 fire station. The district covers areas that include Judson, Omega, Tryon Road and much of FM 1844 in Gregg County. The new facility at the corner of Henderson Lane and Tryon Road will be ESD No. 3’s first permanent station. Not only will the new station provide better fire response services to those areas, but it also will help lower homeowner insurance rates for residents. Construction is expected to last six to seven months.