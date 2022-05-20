GUSHER: For the return of high school graduation season in East Texas. Seniors at Longview, Spring Hill, Gilmer, Trinity School of Texas and Christian Heritage Classical School will pick up their diplomas tonight to kick off commencements in the area, followed by White Oak and Sabine high schools as well as St. Mary’s Catholic School on Saturday. Graduation season is a time for optimism and hope, and we congratulate all seniors as they venture into their futures.
GUSHER: For events that honored nurses and soon-to-be nurses. Christus Good Shepherd Health System held scholarship awards and hospital awards ceremonies this past week as part of National Hospital Week. All three of the nursing students recognized said they were in awe of their scholarships, which will help them complete their post-secondary education. Fourteen Christus employees also received awards. Christus Health President and CEO Todd Hancock lauded the honorees. “Every time we recognize as an organization people who truly get the very essence of this sacred work, it is really a call for all of us to bring our game up, for all of us to rise,” he said. We agree with Hancock and congratulate Christus employees and nursing students who were recognized.
GUSHER: For the return of the Texas Shakespeare Festival to the Van Cliburn Auditorium at Kilgore College. The annual festival is one of the premier theatrical events in the state, and we’re proud East Texas is its home. The 37th season will feature two plays by Shakespeare (“The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Tempest”) as well as a musical (“The Music Man”), a children’s play (“The Hog Princess”) and more. The season kicks off June 30 and runs through July. For a schedule and tickets, go to www.texasshakespeare.com .
GUSHER: For a recent disc golf tournament in Longview that raised funds for a new course at Lear Park. The Longview Memorial tournament Saturday at Hinsley Park, hosted by The Longview Disc Golf Association, attracted almost 90 players from as far away as Louisiana. Tournament Director Hayden Henry said all proceeds from the tournament went to the new course, which is a partnership between the disc golf association and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. We welcome expanded leisure and athletic activities in the city, and the new disc golf course is a worthwhile endeavor, especially with financial help from The Longview Disc Golf Association.
GUSHER: For a life-long resident of the city recently honored by the Longview Rotary Club. Linda Thomas, who joined the club in February 1994 and became its first female president in 2021, was named 2022 Citizen of the Year. Thomas graduated from Longview High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas in 1958. After college, she worked at International Supply Co. and as executive director of the East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Thomas also has served on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for several years, eventually becoming the group’s chair after being appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry. “Linda Thomas is a generational leader,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said at Tuesday’s Rotary Club meeting. “The things that she’s been involved in are going to affect generations way past most of us in this room are gone.” We agree with Stoudt’s assessment of Thomas’ legacy and congratulate her on the honor.