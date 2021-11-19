GUSHER: For the numerous Veterans Day events this past week in Longview that honored our service members. From a parade that went past multiple senior living facilities to celebrations at local school campuses, the goal was to show heartfelt appreciation for the sacrifices made and the bravery shown by those in our military. We salute you all.
GUSHER: For the perseverance of an East Texas company after a devastating fire a year ago. Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler, which ships its succulent birds all over the world during the holiday season, is breaking sales records after production restarted the middle of September. The company said it plans to smoke and ship about 215,000 turkeys this holiday season — about 25,000 more than a typical year. A fire in November 2020 destroyed parts of the company’s facility, and Greenberg since has rebuilt with a new shipping and freezing area. Congratulations to the operators of Greenberg for not only recovering from disaster, but thriving. Pass the cranberry sauce, please.
GUSHER: For the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, which recently celebrated its second birthday. The facility, which has undergone continual transformation and growth on its property behind the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, is a Longview gem. It provides a beautiful landscape for those seeking peace and tranquility and is one of our city’s best tourist attractions. As arboretum Administrative Assistant Jannice Urban said during a Saturday celebration, “We invited the community to join us today because a lot of people still don’t know about us, and we want the community to know that this is their garden.” The center at 706 W. Cotton St. is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For admission information, visit www.longviewarboretum.org .
GUSHER: For a Longview Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout project, which provides a convenient method to retire U.S. flags. Joseph Egbe Jr., 17, said he and his father constructed the steel drop box with the help of a $1,000 grant from Keep Longview Beautiful, adding that the total cost of the project was about $4,000. The box is outside the Longview Police Department and available for the public to use. Egbe said he has noticed tattered and old U.S. flags placed in trash bins and even recycling bins. “I feel like the U.S. flag, it represents America as well as my morals, so I feel like it deserves a more proper way to retire them,” he said.
GUSHER: For the upcoming lighting of the community Christmas tree ceremony at Heritage Plaza in Longview. After the 2020 ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19, we’re pleased to welcome the return of this still new tradition to downtown. The ceremony is set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the 22-foot tree at about 5:30. The free event will include music, carriage rides, petting zoo and an appearance by Santa Flavious, who will be available to take photos with children. Hope to see you there.
GUSHER: For retiring Longview City Manager Keith Bonds’ 22 years of service to the city. Bonds announced this past week that he will retire at the end of January. He became city manager in 2018 after the retirement of David Willard. Bonds had been chosen to succeed Willard after serving as assistant since manager in 2014, and his career in Longview also saw him serve as public works director, head of water utilities and utility engineer. Before arriving in Longview, Bonds worked 12 years for the city of Texarkana. Interim Assistant City Manager Rolin McPhee, another former public works director, would be a smart choice to replace Bonds, but we have confidence in our City Council to make the right decision in deciding our city’s next top administrator.