GUSHER: For the two Longview-area districts that achieved grades of A in the latest Texas Education Agency accountability ratings. Spring Hill ISD notched the achievement for a second straight year, while White Oak ISD jumped to an A in the latest ratings. Spring Hill ISD attributed the district’s success to a couple of major factors: “Great parents and great staff.” The area’s largest districts also did well: Longview, Pine Tree and Hallsville all scored Bs overall. We’re fortunate to have such districts educating our children.
DUSTER: For lives lost and ruined by the stupidity of street racing. The latest sad reminder was the sentencing of Davin Davis, 21, who will serve concurrent 12-year prison terms on two counts of racing causing death in a 2017 crash in Longview. The senseless carnage that September left two dead and one severely injured. Earlier, Davis’ 21-year-old co-defendant received the same sentence. What a waste.
GUSHER: For a $28 million expansion at AAON Coil Products Inc. that’s slated to add 125 jobs in Longview over the next four years. AAON’s Longview site rose to the top among sites in a group of nine competing cities in three states that were considered for relocation of a manufacturing line from Tulsa. The Tulsa-based company said the move will allow it to focus on other products there while allowing growth in Longview.
GUSHER: For expansion of the nursing program at the University of Texas at Tyler to allow an additional 180 students to be admitted each year. The move will mean fewer applicants will be turned away from the popular program, and help address a stubborn shortage of nurses across the state.
DUSTER: For increasingly parched conditions in Northeast Texas, which led Rusk and Henderson counties to be the first two area counties to issue burn bans. This year’s weather went from extremely wet this spring to extremely dry this summer. That means more counties will be issuing burn bans, but all of us should be careful. Already, according to the Texas Forest Service, several wildland fires have occurred in the region. We are grateful none have caused major losses or injuries.
GUSHER: For Gilmer native Shenequa Miller, who was disappointed to see the condition of her old neighborhood when she returned to visit her father’s grave late last year and decided to do something about it. Miller began buying property, founded a company and is working on plans to build 32 homes to rejuvenate the area. Good luck, and welcome home.
GUSHER: For the five Longview-area public school campuses that received every distinction available from the Texas Education Agency: Bramlette STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School and Foster Middle School in Longview ISD; Hallsville North Elementary School in Hallsville ISD; and Union Grove High School in Union Grove ISD. We’re proud of all our area schools, and our pride grows with every honor they receive.