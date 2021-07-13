SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS EDITORIAL
Mexico never paid for President Donald Trump’s failed border wall, so why should that task now fall to Texans?
We have yet to hear a compelling case from either Trump or Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh off their trip last week to the Rio Grande Valley, where they vowed to secure the border and build more walls and — well, you have read this before. It is a terrible sequel, but even those can generate an audience.
While we are confident Abbott won’t build much of a border wall, or “secure” anything more than his reelection in 2022 and perhaps a shot for president come 2024, we wonder how much this bit of agitprop will cost Texans. As the saying goes, politics is the art of the possible.
Theatrical news conferences at the border can gin up the base in advance of a primary, but they can’t overcome the reality that immigration is a federal issue, asylum-seekers have rights, a border wall is a monumental expense Texas can’t afford, and most of the land along the Texas-Mexico border is privately owned. The Trump administration, despite its bluster, built only about 80 miles of new wall, according to news reports.
But by all means, governor, please keep tweeting videos of brush getting cleared for your wall.
To get the job “done,” Abbott has pledged $250 million from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and he is also seeking private donations. There is something unsettling about the governor’s office soliciting private funding for a politically charged public project in the runup to the 2022 election, but even more unsettling is the prospect of using federal COVID relief funds for such a cause.
Texas’ Democratic lawmakers have sounded that alarm, asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to block Abbott and Co. from tapping $15 billion designated for COVID relief for the wall.
“With no Republican support, we approved $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to assist local leaders, who confronted pandemic challenges, and to assist with economic and job recovery,” wrote the 13 Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar, who all represent San Antonio.
These funds, they continued, are to support essential workers, small businesses and public health outreach, and boost government services. But they have nothing to do with a wall.
A spokeswoman for Abbott has said the governor plans to call a special session in the fall to determine how the funds are spent.
Better for Yellen to cut this off at the pass. These are funds that should be applied to local and state governments to boost economic recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.
Political visits to the border have their place and can be helpful, but too often they are mere photo ops for talking points that inflame fears around immigration and border security without much nuance or thought given to the realities of immigration, the complexities of border communities or the need for comprehensive reform.
It’s easy to hold a news conference with Trump or don a flak jacket for an in-house video espousing the dangers of the border. It’s much harder to hash out realistic reforms that address security and honor the humanity of immigration. And so nothing changes.
We’ve been impressed with reforms proposed by state Sens. César J. Blanco, Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Judith Zaffirini, who represent El Paso, McAllen and Laredo.
Rather than a traditional wall, for example, they suggest a virtual wall that bolsters law enforcement and preserves natural habitat for a fraction of the cost. They also propose using asset forfeitures to reimburse property owners along the border for damages; cracking down on gun trafficking; and modernizing ports of entry.
If Texans are going to pay for border politics, they should at least get something better than an ugly political symbol.