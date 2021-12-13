Beaumont Enterprise
The Ike Dike proposal has seen some lofty promises and unrealistic expectations, but U.S. Sen. John Cornyn recently said something that no one can dispute. He was talking about an aspect that is vitally important — actually paying for the ambitious project — and he admitted, “This (effort) is going to develop over a number of years. This is going to be a marathon.”
He’s right, and that’s a key point that has often been overlooked.
The dike will cost $29 billion under current estimates, and the way these projects go, the final tally will probably be higher. That’s an enormous amount of money for the state budget, and it’s not small change for the federal budget either.
So, some coastal residents might ask, why not include it in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill just approved by Congress? That’s a good idea, and we think the dike would be a strong candidate for funding under this bill. But almost all of that money has been targeted for other projects. Sen. Cornyn and other leaders realize that few tax dollars — or none — from that historic bill will go to the dike.
Cornyn also acknowledged that, “Unfortunately, it’s easier to get money after a natural disaster than it is to prevent one.” This why his comments about a “marathon” effort for funding are so appropriate.
The proposed gates for the dike are expected to take up to 20 years to design and build. Again, not to be too pessimistic, but the final reality could be longer. After the gates are built — assuming they are — no one knows exactly how useful they will be by then — or over the half-century or more that the structure is expected to operate.
The proposed coastal barrier would create a gated structure stretching across the mouth of Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel. It also includes 43 miles of sand dunes protecting the Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula coastline as well as a “ring levee” that would protect the north side of Galveston Island. Finally, it would include ecosystem restoration extending southwest to South Padre Island.
That’s a Texas-sized project, but if works as planned, the Army Corps of Engineers estimates that it will save $2.2 billion in storm damages every year. If so, the dike would eventually pay for all or most of its costs.
But it all starts — or ends — with that cost. Money has to be appropriated by Congress (and to some extent the state Legislature). Then elected officials have to make sure that the barrier isn’t left half-finished at some point because the funding stalled.
Some of this discussion may sound gloomy, but it is a reality that all Texans must acknowledge. The proposed barrier faces many financial and environmental barriers itself. There may be a ribbon-cutting ceremony some day, but it will occur only after a marathon effort to get it built and paid for.