A state advisory panel recently described the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as “a reluctant regulator” that should do more to protect Texans from the growing scourge of industrial pollution and its threat to public health.
The report, part a review of Texas government agencies conducted once every dozen years by staff on the state’s Sunset Advisory Commission, also cited “a concerning level of distrust” of TCEQ by the public, environmental watchdogs and even industry itself.
“Some community stakeholders and environmental advocates see TCEQ as a mere extension of industry, rubber stamping new and expanded facilities, seeming to ignore potential health impacts or public concerns,” the staff report says.
The findings won’t surprise anyone familiar with TCEQ, which has a longstanding reputation for lax enforcement of environmental regulations in Texas. But it’s important that the Sunset staff noted the public’s distrust with the agency, and we hope state lawmakers won’t forget it when they craft a bill in the 2023 legislative session, as is customary under Sunset review procedure, to improve TCEQ’s job performance.
The agency is responsible for monitoring environmental problems statewide. It’s a big job and TCEQ’s investigative resources are stretched thin, but too often polluters get off with a slap on the wrist, if they are fined at all. Between 2011 and 2016, for example, Texas imposed penalties on less than 3% of illegal air pollution releases during industrial malfunctions and maintenance, according to an analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project and Environment Texas.
Trying to help, the Sunset commission staff made several recommendations to better protect communities from environmental hazards. They include more aggressive TCEQ monitoring of habitual polluters, improving the agency’s public notifications and website, and providing more opportunity for meaningful public input on industrial permit applications before they are set for approval.
The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, a panel consisting of 10 state lawmakers and two members of the public, should adopt these recommendations and ask the legislature to put them into law. A thriving economy and a healthy environment need not be mutually exclusive in Texas, but TCEQ must become a more zealous watchdog. That means listening when the public says there’s a problem in their community and punishing polluters with substantial fines.
Unfortunately, some of those in the best position to compel meaningful change at TCEQ seemed reluctant to do so. At a hearing in Austin, TCEQ Chairman Jon Niermann said some of the advisory commission’s recommendations would cost too much to implement and be “heavy-handed.”
Resistance to stricter environmental enforcement is short-sighted. As Texas grows, so do its environmental challenges. TCEQ wields immense power to help improve the environment and public health in Texas, and there is no doubt it could, if only state lawmakers would demand it.
At the Texas Capitol hearing last week, more than 100 people packed an overflow room to tell the Sunset Commission how pollution has damaged their communities and their lives. Afterward, some said their concerns fell on deaf ears. It’s easy to understand why.
It’s vitally important that Texans continue to tell TCEQ officials and state lawmakers they want stronger environmental enforcement in Texas.
We urge the TCEQ Sunset Advisory Commission and Texas lawmakers to adopt the advisory panel’s newest recommendations for improving public transparency and beefing up environmental enforcement. If we don’t want polluters to mess with Texas, we must demand TCEQ become a more aggressive watchdog.