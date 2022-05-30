Fort Worth Star-Telegram
It’s easy to forget to take a moment to honor our fallen servicemen and women on a day like Memorial Day. Despite its name, many people were distracted with the holiday, enjoying a BBQ or day at the lake.
Those are all good things to do — in fact, we’re pretty sure that members of our military would want Americans to cherish their freedom and families. But they also would want something else: for their colleagues’ sacrifices to be remembered.
Every Texan should pause and really consider the costs our military men and women have paid. Even with our problems and divisions, we have more freedoms and prosperity in America than any other country enjoys. These are privileges that thousands of Texans, across generations, have fought for. And since the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 600 Texans have died in the wars that followed.
Men. Women. Young and older. Every race and ethnicity. They’re as varied as you and your neighbors. But they have one thing in common: They gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Here are just a few of their stories.
Marine Lance Cpl. Roger D. “Dale” Castleberry Jr. called Austin home and was just 26 when he died on Aug. 1, 2005. While in Haditha, Iraq, conducting operations, his unit was ambushed and overpowered and took on small-arms fire by insurgents, killing Castleberry and the remaining five members of his team. His stepmother, Deborah, said she believes “his last minutes were spent trying to help and save his fellow Marines. He would have wanted it that way.”
Army Spc. Ryan A. Bishop hailed from Euless. He died April 14, 2007, in Baghdad, at the age of 32 when an improvised explosive device detonated while he was on patrol. Bishop was an athlete who played on the 1990 state championship football team, then worked as a surveyor for 12 years.
He enlisted in 2005 and at Fort Benning, Bishop was awarded the excellence in marksmanship medal for shooting a 40 out of 40, the camp record. Bishop’s family remembered him as “larger than life, witty, sharp and full of charisma.”
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan took a brutal toll on young Texans in the military. Sgt. Tanner Stone Higgins was only 23 when enemy forces in Logar Province, Afghanistan, killed him during a heavy firefight.
It was Higgins’ third deployment to Afghanistan. He was honored with multiple awards including, posthumously, the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Purple Heart and left behind his wife and parents.
Army Spc. Francisco G. Martinez was yet another Texan casualty who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was killed March 20, 2005, by small-arms fire in Tamin, Iraq. In an email to family and friends the summer before his death. Martinez showed a strength of spirit and streak of independence.
“I will serve myself, my family, my friends, and my loved ones,” he wrote. “I won’t serve my country, nor will I serve its leaders. I will not serve your comfort, nor will I serve your luxury. I am going to fight for MY life, and MY way of life. Every man on the line is fighting for what is right … Themselves and their families.”
Army Sgt. Javier Marin Jr. is another Texas hero. The 29 year-old from Mission died Jan. 24, 2005, when his Bradley fighting vehicle rolled into a canal during a sandstorm in Mohammed Sacran, Iraq. Four other soldiers died with him.
His family last heard from Marin the day of the incident. He had e-mailed to thank them for birthday cards — he had turned 29 three days prior.
Marin had a great sense of humor. “Thank you for my cards,” he wrote. “But I’m waiting for the money.”
There isn’t enough space to honor every Texan who gave their lives for our freedom, but it’s important to know the stories of the real lives our heroes lived.
At the Battle of San Jacinto in April 1836, the battle which won Texas’ war for independence from Mexico, Sam Houston inspired his men with these words: “We view ourselves on the eve of battle. We are nerved for the contest, and must conquer or perish. ... Be men, be free men, that your children may bless their father’s name.”
For Memorial Day, and every day, we bless, honor and appreciate the sacrifice of so many Texans.